Rainbow Six Operation Demon Veil patch notes: All Y7S1 changes

The Rainbow Six Operation Demon Veil patch notes have been revealed, with more changes coming in Y7S1 including Azami, the Goyo rework, and attacker repick. Nerfs to Melusi and Thunderbird are also on the cards among other changes: here’s the full list.

Rainbow Six Year 7 is kicking off with a bang in Operation Demon Veil. The first patch right out of the gate will introduce a bunch of long-awaited changes, including the Goyo rework and attacker repick.

There’s a host of new content too with defender Azami coming on launch as well as the Emerald Plains map coming mid-season.

Ubisoft has dropped the patch notes for Operation Demon Veil with the full list of changes coming in the first Y7S1 update, and we’ve compiled them below.

What’s coming in Operation Demon Veil?

New defender Azami

As per usual with every new season release in Rainbow Six, there’s a new Operator joining the roster. It’s back-to-back defenders for Team Rainbow as Azami brings her Kiba Barriers to help patch up attacker breaches from all angles in Siege.

The Japanese Operator, inspired by bodyguards and private security, brings elegance to the battlefield. Plus, her Kiba Barriers are the first form of vertical denial in Siege, helping defenders stop attackers from getting free reign on top-down takes. Find out more about Azami in our guide.

Attacker repick added to all game modes

It’s been months in the making, but Ubisoft is finally pulling the trigger on attacker repick in Operation Demon Veil. Attackers will be able to change their Operators during the prep phase right up until the final three seconds.

“Attacker Repick is meant to help emphasize the importance of intel-gathering for Attackers, and ultimately broaden the selection of viable operators and strategic choices available when on the offensive,” Ubisoft said.

It will be available in all game modes, from Quick Match to Ranked and even Pro League. However, the developers are monitoring whether it tips the scales too heavily into the attacker’s favor given defenders can’t change their Operators and don’t have the Six Pick anymore.

Goyo rework removes his Volcan Shields

Goyo’s long-awaited rework is coming to Rainbow Six in Y7S1. The Mexican defender has fallen out of favor for some, with his Volcan Shields sometimes proving to be more of a curse than a blessing for defenders.

Instead of making yourself vulnerable to blowing yourself up behind cover, Goyo will now have more flexibility in where he can place his gadget. The Volcan Shields are no more, instead getting four individual canisters to place on surfaces.

The new canisters have bulletproof casing that prevents it from being shot from some angles. It will also be more focused on area denial with the flame duration increased to 20 seconds, but will deal less damage.

Thunderbird & Melusi nerfs hit top players

Balancing-wise, two Operators are getting hit with nerfs in Operation Demon Veil. Melusi and Thunderbird have both become staple picks, and despite plenty of nerfs to the former she’s still the second-most popular defender behind Valkyrie (also getting nerfed, more on that later).

Melusi’s Banshee gadget will now open more quickly ⁠— within 0.75 seconds ⁠— making it easier to shoot and destroy. Thunderbird’s Kona Stations will also no longer heal full-health allies, reducing their ability to “overheal” then swing into a fight.

Both of these changes are designed to hurt top players without affecting the majority too much.

Camera rework finally goes live

After going live then being disabled very quickly in Operation High Calibre, Ubisoft has ironed out the kinks with the defender camera rework and will be shipping the changes in Operation Demon Veil.

Mozzie, Echo, Valkyrie, and Maestro cameras will automatically disable after being outside for 10 seconds, meaning they won’t be feeding info back to the defenders. This especially hurts Valkyrie players, who have been throwing Black Eyes outside for extra intel for years.

You can still gather intel quickly with those 10 seconds, but no longer will you have to hunt for defender cameras pinging you outside in the final moments of a round.

Operation Demon Veil will go live sometime in March 2022. You can find the full patch notes, currently live on the TTS, below.

Rainbow Six Operation Demon Veil patch notes

Operator Balancing

Goyo

Changed Volcán Shield to Volcán Canister, which no longer has a deployable shield.

Volcán Canister can now be used as a deployable gadget on grounds and walls.

Volcán Canister has a bulletproof casing, protecting it from certain angles.

Reduced Volcán Canister explosion damage and destruction.

Increased Volcán Canister fire duration to 20s (from 10).

Increased number of Volcán Canister charges to 4 (from 2).

Kali

Removed movement speed penalty from the CSRX 300.

Melusi

Reduced opening & closing time to 0.75s (from 2).

Thunderbird

Kona Stations only heal if the player is below 100% health.

Valkyrie

Black Eye cameras can be accessed while they are still in the air — however the video feed does not begin until they attach to a surface.

Zero

ARGUS cameras can be accessed while they are still in the air — however the video feed does not begin until they attach to a surface.

Gameplay reworks

Attacker repick

All Attackers can change their Operator and loadout in addition to spawn location during Preparation Phase.

Attacker Repick is available in all modes.

Sixth-Pick and Reveal Phase are removed from Custom Match settings options.

Outdoor cameras and drones

Defenders’ cameras (from Valkyrie, Maestro, and Bulletproof cams) and Defenders’ drones (from Echo and Mozzie) placed outside disconnect 10 seconds after being placed.

Sights and scopes