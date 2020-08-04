Rainbow Six launches new MUTE Protocol event & arcade game mode

Rainbow Six has been thrown into the future with a new event titled M.U.T.E. Protocol. A new arcade playlist on Tower has been released, as well as over 20 sci-fi cosmetics for eight operators.

Siege’s Tower is getting a futuristic facelift in the latest limited-time game mode. The M.U.T.E. Protocol event has arrived, and it apparently marks the “final battle…[of] the war between attackers and defenders.”

Advertisement

It sounds a bit over-the-top, but that’s exactly what the Y5S2 arcade playlist is. Set in a near future ⁠— although the event does state “Tower 2020” ⁠— M.U.T.E. Protocol will include more than just a new game mode, but also new cosmetics you can get your hands on.

TOWER 2020. THE MACHINES HAVE RISEN FROM THE SALT OF RANKED. THE WAR BETWEEN ATT AND DEF HAS RAGED FOR DECADES, BUT THE FINAL BATTLE WILL NOT BE FOUGHT IN THE FUTURE. IT WILL BE FOUGHT HERE, NOW...🤖 The M.U.T.E Protocol event is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3eNuD0DFkq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 3, 2020

The M.U.T.E. Protocol game mode is a new spin on Secure Area, one of the three base game modes in Siege. It plays out like a regular Secure Area game on Tower ⁠— attackers will be trying to get into one of the four select sites, while defenders will be doing all they can to stop them.

Advertisement

However, like every arcade playlist, there’s a twist. M.U.T.E. Protocol features a new ‘morphing’ feature that allows players to swap forms. Attackers will be able to morph into Drones, while defenders will be able to ‘ride’ through bulletproof cameras they set up like teleporters.

Read more: Alibi rework concept would make her holograms incredibly useful

Because of the nature of the game mode, some operators have been disabled. All of the camera operators on defense ⁠— Mozzie, Maestro, Valkyrie, and Echo ⁠— and Twitch on attack have been removed. Thatcher, and somewhat ironically Mute, are also disabled due to their intel denial capabilities. Dokkaebi, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz, Caveria are absent too.

Much like the Grand Larceny event earlier in Year 5, there will also be special cosmetics on offer. Uniforms for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx, and Vigil will be available.

Advertisement

With Y5S3 potentially just around the corner, the M.U.T.E. Protocol event could be the last hurrah for the season. While there are limited details out about the next update, leaks have pointed fingers at a Splinter Cell-inspired operator and a rework for Skyscraper.

The M.U.T.E. Protocol event will kick off on August 4. It will run for two weeks until August 17, so get in quick if you want to play one of the more interesting arcade game modes in Siege.