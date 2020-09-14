Rainbow Six hackers are playing the Tachanka rework early

The Tachanka rework for Rainbow Six: Siege was revealed at the Six Invitational in February, but since then, there’s not been a peep out of the Ubisoft camp. However, hackers have managed to get their hands on the Russian’s rework early, hinting at a release soon.

Tachanka’s rework was met with the most rapturous applause at the Six Invitational in 2020. The Russian turret operator is the Siege community’s deity, above all else, but in game, he’s a bit useless.

His stationary gadget had no place in Siege, where fast-paced gunfights are the norm. Also, without his turret, the rest of his kit was pretty weak. Once he was flushed out, he didn’t have much else to play with.

RATATATATATATA {-}7 {-}7 {-}7

TACHANKA REWORK! pic.twitter.com/MDEb9cvh3z — ESL Rainbow Six (@ESLRainbowSix) February 16, 2020

The Rainbow Six team spent plenty of time figuring out how to make Tachanka relevant. His rework is the first major operator overhaul in Siege history. While it’s been ‘look, don’t touch’ for months, hackers have finally got their hands on the Tachanka rework in-game, and that’s only good news.

According to Twitter user ‘PigeonR6,’ cheaters have gotten access to the Tachanka rework early on Operation Shadow Legacy. While there was no mention of the lord’s rework in the patch notes, it appears that Ubisoft has managed to chuck it in.

Read more: Rainbow Six Shadow Legacy battle pass details

How exactly they’ve managed to get it to work is unclear, but it’s legit. Tachanka can now run around in Siege proper with his incendiary grenade launcher and LMG primary ⁠— as revealed at the Six Invitational.

Of course, if you were to find this in a ranked game, you’d be feeling pretty left out. However, it’s important to note that because it’s in the game files, it has to be coming soon.

A Ubisoft support employee mentioned earlier this week that Tachanka was meant to be coming out in Year 5 Season 3. That post has since been amended to say this year, which could mean either Y5S3 or Y5S4.

so cheaters can use the new chanka rework... pic.twitter.com/1L8K5rIlds — pigeon (@PigeonR6) September 13, 2020

If you haven’t seen the Tachanka rework in action, it gives the once-stationary Russian a more active playstyle. He can cut off areas of attack with molotovs, much like how Capitao can flush out defenders with his bolts. He reportedly has 10 of these grenades, which is a lot of denial.

Read more: Ubisoft pays tribute to Iceycat25 with Rainbow Six charm

His LMG is now also his primary weapon, with supreme wall destruction capabilities to blow open rotate holes between bombsites ⁠— or just entire walls if you feel like it.

The Tachanka rework could be launching soon, so keep your eyes peeled. Once a date is locked in, we will let you know.