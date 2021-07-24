Rainbow Six devs explain why there are no plans for a ‘Siege 2’

Developers Ubisoft have explained why there are no plans for a Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sequel, despite the 2015 title’s enduring popularity well into 2021.

Rainbow Six Siege originally released way back in 2015, using operator gadgets and abilities to diversify its slow tactical shooter mechanics. The result is a slow-paced FPS with an incredibly steep learning curve, but one that’s proved consistently popular.

Even now, well into its sixth year of new operators, maps, and content, it is attracting a player base in the millions.

While such enduring popularity would normally spawn a sequel, developers Ubisoft Montreal have outlined why there are no plans for a Rainbow Six Siege 2, despite the original approaching 7 years old.

The Rainbow Six devs, as part of their commitment to improving communication with the player base, took part in a Reddit AMA on July 22. Among other topics, the future of Siege and a potential sequel were heavily discussed. Ubisoft, though, doesn’t have any plans for a completely different title.

Creative Director Leroy explained that Operation Health was crucial to improving the game’s architecture and general smoothness, even if players don’t realize it.

He continued: “However, as a team, we strongly believe we can bring about these changes in an incremental way, within the current Siege framework. Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community.”

In a different response, Leroy outlined that their original goal of reaching 100 operators is still a target, in spite of the difficulties it poses. “This statement of reaching 100 operators was a strong symbol of us… saying to our community that we were HERE TO STAY, and that there was no Siege 2 happening.”

These comments were supplemented by a Technology Director, who explained that they have moved to a new framework entirely, ensuring that they can continue to update the game with minimal issues.

In short, all of Siege’s development is focused on longevity, rather than shifting to a new title altogether. For those who wanted a new title it might be disappointed, but for the millions still playing Siege, it’s good news indeed.