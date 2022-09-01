EsportsRainbow Six

Rainbow Six caster AceOfPyrite reveals he suffered a stroke after Berlin major

Meg Kay
Pawel Bastrzyk/Instagram @aceofpyrite

Caster Tim ‘AceOfPyrite’ Leaver has revealed that he suffered a stroke shortly after the culmination of the Six Major Berlin.

AceOfPyrite explained on Twitter that he’d experienced a loss of vision in his left eye on August 26, which was later diagnosed as a stroke.

The caster explained that he experienced a sudden “blind spot” that developed on the left side of his vision, which was accompanied by an “aura” that further distorted his vision. However, he said that he had experienced similar symptoms before, and therefore left the temporary blindness to “resolve itself”.

However, after the blindness continued to persist, he sought medical attention. After multiple MRI and CCT scans, he was informed that he had suffered a stroke. His sight has not yet returned, but he explained that he had not suffered any further side effects from the stroke and was “remaining optimistic for at least a partial recovery”.

Future plans within Siege

As the stroke has affected his sight, AceOfPyrite has stated that he’s currently unsure of his future in the casting space – but that he remains hopeful that he’ll be able to return.

“I am hopeful that this will not impact my ability to cast Siege,” he explained, “as I am already learning to work around the limitations.”

His post was met with an outpouring of support from casters and community members alike. Pyrite has been a prominent caster in the R6 scene since 2018, and has cast multiple majors and regional leagues for Europe, APAC, and Latin America.

keep reading

image for article: "Fnatic hand new deals to Valorant duo Boaster and Derke"
Esports

Fnatic hand new deals to Valorant duo Boaster and Derke

Luís Mira
A still of Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
TV & Movies

How many Rings of Power episodes are there? Prime Video release schedule

Cameron Frew
Fuslie crying on Twitch
Entertainment

Fuslie’s Twitch stream ends in tears as fans predict move to YouTube

Calum Patterson
loading...