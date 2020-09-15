Rainbow 6 devs respond to calls to remove controversial ping system

Rainbow Six Siege introduced a new pinging system in Operation Shadow Legacy that sent the community into a frenzy — and now, just days later, they’ve responded to calls to remove the controversial new system.

Ping 2.0 was a system Ubisoft developed to better improve voice communications, but immediately split opinion among players, with some believing that it is overpowered due to the ability to ping enemy players without their knowledge, meaning there’s not really a counter to it.

The intention was clearly good, with not everybody able to use voice communications, and it’s undeniable that Ping 2.0 has better allowed players to communicate with their teammates without need for a microphone.

Though, after receiving a lot of backlash over how powerful the new pinging system is, the R6 devs have come out to speak about the issue and explain what their plans are for the future of Ping 2.0.

In a blog post by Ubisoft directly addressing both balancing and esports, they explained the new system and its advantages before addressing the controversy.

“We are very aware that this will likely have most impact in competitive play at first, whether by creating new opportunities of coordinated plays or disrupting players’ habits. We’ll keep an especially close eye on the effect it has on attackers, as this role is currently unfavored and their potential for plays with that feature is high.

“Overall in the short to medium term, though, we are confident it will only supplement quality calls from players and the use of red pings, but not replace them, elevating everyone’s gameplay.”

So, for now, Ubisoft are sticking by their new Ping 2.0 system, believing that over time it will not seem as overpowered.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but players won’t be afraid to voice their frustrations if they continue to dislike Ping 2.0, and the devs may end up having to provide yet another update at some point.