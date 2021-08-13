Osa revealed as new Rainbow Six attacker in Operation Crystal Guard: gadget, release date

Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard is around the corner, and it’s set to introduce an exciting new operator, Osa. Here’s everything we know so far, including her gadget, release date, and more.

Ever since Ubisoft revealed the first details about Operation Crystal Guard on August 10, Rainbow Six players have been obsessing over one thing; the new operator, Anja ‘Osa’ Jankovic.

Described as an expert in electromechanics, military engineering, and robotics who was recruited into Nighthaven right after she finished university, Osa was trained in field operations by Jaimini ‘Kali’ Shahherself.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about her so far, starting with what we saw in the official reveal trailer.

Osa loadout: weapons and gadgets

Initially, Osa was expected to be a defender. However, leaks hinted she would be an attacker instead, and that was confirmed in the trailer.

The full reveal isn’t happening until August 16. But the trailer divulged just enough information to speculate what her gadgets might be.

The first thing we see is Osa putting the final touches on some type of high-tech electromagnetic shield, which appears to be called the Talon-8 Shield. So, it’s reasonable to assume that will be her gadget.

However, we don’t know anything about her weapons yet. But we’ll update this section with more information once we do.

Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard release date

Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

However, since the Six Mexico Major 2021 wraps up on August 22, it’s expected to drop shortly after. So, it’s reasonable to assume it will be out before the end of the month.

So, if you’re dying to get your hands on Osa and test the new operator for yourself, you won’t have to wait too much longer.