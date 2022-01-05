Is Rainbow Six Extraction on the Xbox Game Pass? The anticipation has been building for Ubisoft’s upcoming PvE shooter, and here’s everything you need to know about its availability through Microsoft’s subscription service.

Rainbow Six Extraction will combine a tactical layout like Siege with fast-paced gameplay by pitting players against waves of horrifying aliens. Ubisoft is testing its R6 formula with non-PvP elements.

Extraction will give players a dozen maps to explore, while choosing from 18 unique operators to take on procedurally generated obstacles along the way.

There’s plenty to be excited about when Rainbow Six Extraction launches, and here’s all we know about its place on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft will release Rainbow Six Extraction on January 20 simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft and Ubisoft worked together to deliver Extraction as a day-one release on the entire suite of Game Pass subscriptions.

Of course, this also means that regardless of the subscription tier, people will be able to play the game without restriction with friends across all Game Pass types.

How to access Rainbow Six Extraction on PC Game Pass?

PC Game Pass will also get Rainbow Six Extraction on launch day starting on January 20. To get access, simply log into the PC Game Pass app and download the game from the catalog after its release.

Ubisoft+ will soon launch on Xbox Game Pass, giving subscribers access to the publisher’s library of games with Siege and Extraction headlining the collaboration.

As long as you have an active subscription to Game Pass, you’ll have unlimited access to R6 Extraction and the rest of Xbox’s available list of titles.