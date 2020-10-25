Is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege? Everything we know - Dexerto

Rainbow Six: Siege is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. However, if you play on multiple platforms, you can’t link all your progress yet. Could cross-progression be coming soon though? Here’s everything we know.

Cross-progression in Rainbow Six: Siege has been a major talking point since the game’s release. Although it’s currently available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, each platform keeps its own account progress.

This means if you make the jump from Xbox to PlayStation for next-gen consoles, or switch entirely from console to PC, you’ll have to start all over again. No more Elite skins, no more full Operator rosters ⁠— you go right back to square one.

However, there is hope for Rainbow Six: Siege players. Ubisoft is putting extra emphasis on cross-progression ⁠— and even cross-play ⁠— on their recently-released titles, and it’s hoped that Siege is next on their list.

What would cross-progression mean for Rainbow Six: Siege?

Cross-progression is not to be confused with cross-play. Rainbow Six: Siege currently doesn’t support either cross-progression or cross-play. It’s definitely more likely that the former would come before the latter.

Read more: Rainbow Six Tachanka rework full reveal

Cross-progression, as described by Ubisoft, “allows you to play the game on one platform and continue your progression on another, as long as your Ubisoft account is linked to the target platform.”

This means all your operators, profile progress, and cosmetics will likely carry over between different platforms. However, things like ranked stats and progress will be culled.

When is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege?

Right now, there’s no official plans to add cross-progression into Rainbow Six: Siege. It’s only a bit of hope, and some reading between the lines, that has players thinking it’s around the corner.

The launch of Ubisoft Connect, the new UPlay, is set to bring cross-progression to new titles. However, it’s unclear if older releases like Rainbow Six: Siege will get the same treatment when Ubisoft Connect launches.

🌀One network for all players.🌀

Discover #UbisoftConnect, the ideal environment to enjoy your games.

👉 https://t.co/YDouG5NYYy pic.twitter.com/vICEL8DQRg — Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) October 21, 2020

The current list of Ubisoft Connect cross-progression titles are: Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic.

However, with the launch of the new service on October 29, there could be further announcements for games like Rainbow Six, and a firm date put on cross-progression. Fingers crossed.

We will update this article as more information arises.