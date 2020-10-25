 Is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege? Everything we know - Dexerto
Logo
Rainbow Six

Is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege? Everything we know

Published: 25/Oct/2020 3:14

by Andrew Amos
Thermite in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft

Share

Rainbow Six: Siege is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. However, if you play on multiple platforms, you can’t link all your progress yet. Could cross-progression be coming soon though? Here’s everything we know.

Cross-progression in Rainbow Six: Siege has been a major talking point since the game’s release. Although it’s currently available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, each platform keeps its own account progress.

This means if you make the jump from Xbox to PlayStation for next-gen consoles, or switch entirely from console to PC, you’ll have to start all over again. No more Elite skins, no more full Operator rosters ⁠— you go right back to square one.

Zero in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft
Picked up Zero on Xbox but want to transfer to PC? Tough luck for now.

However, there is hope for Rainbow Six: Siege players. Ubisoft is putting extra emphasis on cross-progression ⁠— and even cross-play ⁠— on their recently-released titles, and it’s hoped that Siege is next on their list.

What would cross-progression mean for Rainbow Six: Siege?

Cross-progression is not to be confused with cross-play. Rainbow Six: Siege currently doesn’t support either cross-progression or cross-play. It’s definitely more likely that the former would come before the latter.

Cross-progression, as described by Ubisoft, “allows you to play the game on one platform and continue your progression on another, as long as your Ubisoft account is linked to the target platform.”

This means all your operators, profile progress, and cosmetics will likely carry over between different platforms. However, things like ranked stats and progress will be culled.

Tomb Raider Ash portrait for Rainbow Six: Siege
Ubisoft
Elite skins would transfer between platforms if cross-progression was enabled in Siege.

When is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege?

Right now, there’s no official plans to add cross-progression into Rainbow Six: Siege. It’s only a bit of hope, and some reading between the lines, that has players thinking it’s around the corner.

The launch of Ubisoft Connect, the new UPlay, is set to bring cross-progression to new titles. However, it’s unclear if older releases like Rainbow Six: Siege will get the same treatment when Ubisoft Connect launches.

The current list of Ubisoft Connect cross-progression titles are: Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic.

However, with the launch of the new service on October 29, there could be further announcements for games like Rainbow Six, and a firm date put on cross-progression. Fingers crossed.

We will update this article as more information arises.

League of Legends

Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11

Published: 25/Oct/2020 1:29

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Shyvana

Shyvana is one of League of Legends’ most outdated champions. She’s in desperate need of a visual and gameplay update (VGU). Riot have earmarked her as one of the next ones in line ⁠— and they’ve got a plan ⁠— but there still might be a wait.

Back in 2019, Riot put a poll out to the community to choose who should get the next VGU in League of Legends. Fiddlesticks and Volibear ended up winning the poll, and have received their gameplay updates across Season 10 to much fanfare.

However, history never remembers the losers. Shyvana ended up coming third in the poll ⁠— with over 20% of the vote ⁠— and Riot has hushed any potential VGU for her since.

League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot agrees Shyvana is in dire need of a VGU, but there’s no firm plans in place yet.

Even Dr. Mundo, who came last in the poll with 14% of the vote, is now getting a VGU, leapfrogging Shyvana. However, Riot are still looking towards a potential Shyvana rework, and it could be coming as soon as Season 11.

Design director Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon opened up on Reddit about the potential of a Shyvana VGU coming in Season 11. The developer stated that while Shyvana “does need a VGU,” there’s other champions who need it more.

“I think Shyvana does need a VGU. Only question for me is how to prioritize her versus other highly in need champs like Udyr for example,” he told players.

However, even if it’s still on the drawing board, Riot has a clear identity in mind for Shyvana. They want to revert the shapeshifting dragon towards a fighter, rather than the burst mage she’s become.

The on-hit or bruiser Shyvana builds of old have been tossed to the side, with the new meta being full AP, relying on huge E damage procs to nuke enemy squishies. Riot wants to bring her back to her roots when they do rework her.

Card

“I wouldn’t consider a VGU that didn’t strongly support a fighter playstyle as appropriate given her history and fantasy,” he added.

For now though, there’s no official go-ahead on Shyvana’s rework. Dr. Mundo is where the team’s focus is at, with plans for the Madman of Zaun fully in motion for a Season 11 release.