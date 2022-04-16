INTERRO outlines five major changes Rainbow Six needs for Year 7

Parker ‘INTERRO’ Mackay, popular Rainbow Six Siege Pro League caster and community figure, has outlined five major changes he believes Ubisoft Montreal’s tactical FPS needs as it embarks on Year 7.

With his regular appearances on Rainbow Six Esports streams, INTERRO has quickly cemented himself as a fan favorite in the world of Ubisoft’s tactical FPS.

With the game now heading into a largely unprecedented seventh year of post-launch content, the caster has been sharing his thoughts on what Rainbow Six needs in its next 12 months of content. So far, we have new defender Azami, the promise of a new Emerald Plains map, and much more.

INTERRO, though, has been more specific and shared five key changes he thinks the game needs to improve in Year 7.

Sharing them all in a tweet on April 16, the most notable is arguably a “dramatic increase” in recoil on all LMGs.

Light machine guns have been generally maligned in Rainbow Six’s history, but consistent nerfs to other primary weapon categories have seen them take on a new lease of life across Year 6.

With already strong operators like Zofia and Finka having access to them, many have denounced them as overpowered. Ubisoft have recently promised adjustments, but INTERRO made clear he wants to see their recoil targeted.

Things I'd like to see for R6 this year: ✅Remove yellow pings in comp play

✅Speed up reinforcements during prep phase

✅Nerf Finka's adrenal surge

✅Dramatically increase LMG recoil

✅Give more Operators the Gonne-6 — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) April 16, 2022

Among the other changes were a nerf to Finka’s adrenal surge – the ability to give all allies a temporary boost of 20 health. More controversially, it can pick up ‘downed’ enemies from their state, meaning a risky revive no longer has to be performed.

He also proposed giving more operators the Gonne-6 secondary – an explosive weapon that can open doors, hatches, and destroy enemy equipment.

His final two suggestions were the removal of yellow pings in competitive Siege and speeding up reinforcements during the prep phase. Those two are fairly self-explanatory.

Ubisoft even replied to INTERRO’s suggestions, saying: “We appreciate any suggestions for our games, and we will be sending this information up to the proper teams for review.”

Hey there @INTERRO, thank you for taking the time to provide us with this feedback! We appreciate any suggestions for our games, and we will be sending this information up to the proper teams for review. If you need help with anything else, please let us know. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) April 16, 2022

Ubisoft have consistently pledged their devotion to player feedback, recently moving away from proposed Smoke nerfs to remove his immunity to his own gadget.

We’ll have to wait and see how Year 7 develops but, as tends to be the case, many echoed INTERRO’s suggestions.