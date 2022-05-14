How to watch Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Stream, schedule, teams

Rainbow Six Siege’s regional Stage 1 is now complete and fans of the esport are now looking forwards to the Six Charlotte Major, set to see the best of the best go head-to-head yet again. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rainbow Six esports, like the game itself, have been immensely popular for a number of years now. The 2022 season has already seen some memorable moments, with TSM taking home the top spot at February’s Six Invitational.

May will bring the season’s next major tournament, taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below you’ll find all the details you need to enjoy the tournament.

Contents

Six Charlotte Major 2022: Live stream

As is typical, the major will be broadcast in its entirety on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel (embedded below).

VODs will also be available afterward via both Twitch and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss a match you wanted to see.

There are also streams available in multiple languages for non-English speaking viewers. This includes Portuguese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

It’s worth noting that, during the earlier days when more matches are taking place, there is also a Bravo channel that will be showing matches.

Six Charlotte Major 2022: Format

The tournament begins on May 16 and wraps up on May 22. May 16 to May 18 will be Group Stage matches, and May 19 to May 22 will be when the Playoffs take place.

The Group Stages split the 16 teams into 4 groups of 4, competing in a best-of-one round-robin format. Each team will play their fellow group members twice in the Group Stage phase, with points being awarded as follows:

A win is worth 3 points.

An overtime win is worth 2 points.

An overtime loss is worth 1 point.

A loss is worth 0 points.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Playoff stage of the tournament, which will be structured as a single-elimination bracket. The quarter-finals and semifinals will be best-of-three matches, with the winner advancing and the loser eliminated from the competition.

The Grand Final will take place on May 22 and will be a best-of-five match to decide the overall tournament winner.

Six Charlotte Major 2022: Schedule & Results

The schedule for the Group Stages has been established by Ubisoft and is outlined in the images below. They are split into which stream the match will be shown on.

Stream A

Stream B

Six Charlotte Major 2022: Groups & Teams

Four teams from each region will compete at the Charlotte Major. They have been drawn into the following groups:

Group A

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Elevate 2 Oxygen Esports 3 Dire Wolves 4 Team One

Group B

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Team Liquid 2 Cyclops Athlete Gaming 3 Furia 4 XSET

Group C

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Heroic 2 W7M Esports 3 DarkZero Esports 4 G2 Esports

Group D

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Astralis 2 Team BDS 3 LFO 4 Chief Esports Club

We will, of course, update this page as the results come in and the tournament progresses. Otherwise, check out our Rainbow Six content for all you need to know about Year 7.