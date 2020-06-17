How to watch the new Rainbow Six Pro League: streams, schedule, more

The Rainbow Six Pro League has changed. Four regional leagues have been established across Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC, streamlining the qualification process for the Six Majors and the Six Invitational.

Rainbow Six esports is back on the table in the coming days, but things have changed drastically. Pro League is no more, being replaced by four different regional leagues, with sub-divisions within each region.

The road to the Major and the Invitational has been changed too. With global Pro League finals scrapped, the best teams from every region will now qualify for each major based on their performance in their regional leagues. Open Qualifiers and last-chance events are all but gone ⁠— except for the Six Invitational.

As action kicks off in the coming days, get to know your teams in the four leagues, how each league will work, and how you can catch the action below.

Rainbow Six regional league streams

All regional leagues will be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube through the official Rainbow Six channel in English. Some regional broadcasts will also be available in various languages.

Twitch

Rainbow Six European League

The new European League is a uniform league taking the 10 best teams in Europe to contest for four spots at the Six Major later in the year. They will compete in a round-robin format, with all matches being best of ones.

The European division is stacked with some of the best talent to ever grace Siege. A new look G2 Esports will be looking to cement themselves back on top after a disappointing 2019. Pro League Season 11 champions Rogue and Raleigh Major 2019 victors Team Empire will be doing their best to try and stop them though.

Team Vitality might emerge as a dark horse after picking up former G2 star Fabian, while surprise package BDS Esport will want to continue their Six Invitational form after a fourth place finish at the world champs back in February.

Rainbow Six European League Schedule

Playday 1: June 22

Match PT ET BST Empire vs Virtus.pro 9am 12pm 5pm Tempra vs Chaos 10am 1pm 6pm Vitality vs BDS 11am 2pm 7pm G2 Esports vs Rogue 12pm 3pm 8pm Na'Vi vs Secret 1pm 4pm 9pm

Playday 2: June 24

Match PT ET BST Virtus.pro vs Tempra 9am 12pm 5pm Rogue vs Empire 10am 1pm 6pm Na'Vi vs G2 Esports 11am 2pm 7pm Vitality vs Secret 12pm 3pm 8pm Chaos vs BDS 1pm 4pm 9pm

Rainbow Six North American League

The new North American Pro League for Rainbow Six has been split into two divisions: US and Canada. Eight teams will take part in the US Division ⁠— including defending Six Invitational champions Spacestation Gaming ⁠— while four more will play in the Canada Division.

The top three teams from the US Division will automatically be given a spot at the next Six Major. The fourth to sixth-placed teams from the US, and the best from Canada, will then duke it out at the NA Qualifier for the final spot.

The US Division is stacked with the region’s best teams, including Team SoloMid, DarkZero, and the former Reciprocity roster ⁠— now playing under the Oxygen Esports banner. The Canadian Division could contain some talents to upset the balance of power though.

Rainbow Six North American League Schedule

Playday 1: June 22

Match PT ET BST Tempo Storm vs TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm Spacestation vs eUnited 6:30pm 9:30pm 2:30am June 23

Playday 2: June 24

Match PT ET BST Oxygen vs Disrupt 3pm 6pm 11pm Soniqs vs DarkZero 6:30pm 9:30pm 2:30am June 25

Rainbow Six Latin America League

The new Latin America League is made up of three smaller regional leagues: Brazil, Mexico, and South America. The three leagues will funnel into an eight-team Copa Elite Six, made up of five Brazilian teams, two Mexican squads, and one South American franchise.

The Brazil division is the crowning jewel of the region, home to Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and more. The Brasileirão will be played on LAN, with each team matching up against one another in best of two series to determine the best team not only in the country, but likely the entire region.

However, the Mexican and South American squads do have the potential to upset the big dogs in Brazil. We will have to wait and see. We will update you once more details of the Latin America League becomes available.

Rainbow Six APAC League

APAC was once a complicated beast to follow. Between streams being in all sorts of languages, and the timezone, it was difficult to keep track of the best teams in the region. However, the new APAC North and South Leagues have aimed to streamline the whole process.

APAC North is made up of the 12 best teams across South East Asia, Japan, and South Korea. Fan-favorites like Fnatic, Cloud9, GIANTS, and Nora-Rengo will be making an appearance, while upstarts like Xavier Esports will have their chance to prove their worth against the best talent in the region.

APAC South has been split into two: Oceania and South Asia. The eight best Australian and New Zealand teams will battle it out for three spots at the regional finals, alongside one team from India and Pakistan. North and South will then collide for the APAC Finals, with the top six teams from North and the two best from South battling it out for four Major spots.

We will update you once more details of the APAC League becomes available.