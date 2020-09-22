All Rainbow Six Siege team skins in 2020: Fnatic, FaZe, more

42 Rainbow Six teams from across the globe will be given skins in the game as part of Ubisoft’s new revenue-sharing program, R6 SHARE. 10 teams, including Fnatic and FaZe Clan, will receive full operator uniforms, while others will receive weapon skins.

Ready to rep your favorite Rainbow Six team as the Six Invitational draws near? New operator uniforms, weapon skins, and charms have arrived for 42 teams across the world as part of Ubisoft’s R6 SHARE program.

After being expanded in 2020, there are now three different tiers of support Ubisoft will give teams. The top-tier will receive full kits, while lower tier teams will still be involved in some capacity through weapon skins.

New R6SHARE Team Skins will be available tomorrow!



30% of sales will go directly to our pro teams.



Check out all new available items here 👉 https://t.co/rezj784SkM pic.twitter.com/a9gzVlQEEu — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) September 21, 2020

Teams will be assessed every three months, with the chance to jump between tiers once a year “to more accurately reflect their recent contributions to the Rainbow Six Siege ecosystem,” Ubisoft said.

Each team will receive 30% of the proceeds from every sale of their respective items. There are also four regional league sets, which will also be split between every team in each region.

R6 SHARE partner teams

Tier 1

Each team in tier 1 will get a headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and charm for an operator. They bundle up for 1680 R6 Credits each, or you can buy them all individually.

FaZe Clan: Goyo & TCSG-12

Fnatic: Iana & G36C

G2 Esports: Jager & 416-C

Natus Vincere: Mozzie & P10 Roni

Ninjas in Pyjamas: Thermite & 556XI

Rogue: Tachanka & DP-28 (part of his rework)

Spacestation Gaming: Ela & Scorpion Evo

Team Liquid: Sledge & L85A1

TSM: Zofia & M762

Vitality: Valkyrie & MPX

Tier 2 teams

Each team in tier 2 will get a weapon skin and a charm, valued at 780 R6 Credits.

BDS Esport

Black Dragons

Chaos EC

Cloud9

DarkZero

Disrupt Gaming

eUnited

Giants Gaming

INTZ

MIBR

Pittsburgh Knights

Team Empire

Team Secret

Tempo Storm

Virtus.Pro

Tier 3 teams

Each team in tier 3 will get a weapon skin, valued at 300 R6 credits.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming

Electrify Esports

Elevate

FAV Gaming

FURIA

GUTS Gaming

Nora-Rengo

Oxygen Esports

Qconfirm

Santos

SCARZ

Soniqs

Talon Esports

Team oNe

Tempra Esports

W7M

Xavier Esports

The tier 1 R6 SHARE skins will be released on September 22. Tier 2 and 3 skins will be coming at a later date.