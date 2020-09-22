Pokimane Fortnite Season 4 TikTok Activision
Rainbow Six

All Rainbow Six Siege team skins in 2020: Fnatic, FaZe, more

by Andrew Amos
Ubisoft

42 Rainbow Six teams from across the globe will be given skins in the game as part of Ubisoft’s new revenue-sharing program, R6 SHARE. 10 teams, including Fnatic and FaZe Clan, will receive full operator uniforms, while others will receive weapon skins.

Ready to rep your favorite Rainbow Six team as the Six Invitational draws near? New operator uniforms, weapon skins, and charms have arrived for 42 teams across the world as part of Ubisoft’s R6 SHARE program.

After being expanded in 2020, there are now three different tiers of support Ubisoft will give teams. The top-tier will receive full kits, while lower tier teams will still be involved in some capacity through weapon skins.

Teams will be assessed every three months, with the chance to jump between tiers once a year “to more accurately reflect their recent contributions to the Rainbow Six Siege ecosystem,” Ubisoft said.

Each team will receive 30% of the proceeds from every sale of their respective items. There are also four regional league sets, which will also be split between every team in each region.

R6 SHARE partner teams

Tier 1

Each team in tier 1 will get a headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and charm for an operator. They bundle up for 1680 R6 Credits each, or you can buy them all individually.

FaZe Clan: Goyo & TCSG-12

2020 FaZe Clan Goyo skin in Rainbow Six
Fnatic: Iana & G36C

2020 Fnatic Iana skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

G2 Esports: Jager & 416-C

2020 G2 Jager skin in Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Natus Vincere: Mozzie & P10 Roni

2020 Natus Vincere Mozzie skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Ninjas in Pyjamas: Thermite & 556XI

2020 NiP Thermite skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Rogue: Tachanka & DP-28 (part of his rework)

2020 Rogue Tachanka skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Spacestation Gaming: Ela & Scorpion Evo

2020 Spacestation Ela skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Team Liquid: Sledge & L85A1

2020 Team Liquid Sledge skin in Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

TSM: Zofia & M762

2020 TSM Zofia skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Vitality: Valkyrie & MPX

2020 Vitality Valkyrie skin for Rainbow Six
Ubisoft

Tier 2 teams

Each team in tier 2 will get a weapon skin and a charm, valued at 780 R6 Credits.

  • BDS Esport
  • Black Dragons
  • Chaos EC
  • Cloud9
  • DarkZero
  • Disrupt Gaming
  • eUnited
  • Giants Gaming
  • INTZ
  • MIBR
  • Pittsburgh Knights
  • Team Empire
  • Team Secret
  • Tempo Storm
  • Virtus.Pro

R6 SHARE tier 2 team list
Ubisoft
15 teams will be getting a skin and a charm, including NA champions DarkZero.

Tier 3 teams

Each team in tier 3 will get a weapon skin, valued at 300 R6 credits.

  • Cyclops Athlete Gaming
  • Electrify Esports
  • Elevate
  • FAV Gaming
  • FURIA
  • GUTS Gaming
  • Nora-Rengo
  • Oxygen Esports
  • Qconfirm
  • Santos
  • SCARZ
  • Soniqs
  • Talon Esports
  • Team oNe
  • Tempra Esports
  • W7M
  • Xavier Esports

Tier 3 R6 SHARE teams
Ubisoft
17 teams across the world will receive a Rainbow Six weapon skin.

The tier 1 R6 SHARE skins will be released on September 22. Tier 2 and 3 skins will be coming at a later date.