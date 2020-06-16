Charles Leclerc slams Codemasters FIFA-style driver ratings in F1 2020

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has revealed his thoughts on Codemasters' newly-unveiled F1 2020 driver ratings, and it looks like the Formula 1 contender isn’t too impressed with the FIFA-style rankings.

In an effort to spice up their next Formula 1 game release, Codemasters has brought in a My Team mode. Similar to the popular FIFA career story, F1 2020’s new campaign mode will task fans with taking a personalized star ⁠— and an 11th constructor — to the front of the grid.

The ability to create your own driver, and the car they race in, isn’t the only new feature F1 2020 will boast though. Codemasters is also drawing from the famous FIFA player ranking system, allotting drivers skill ratings.

In theory, this is an interesting addition. Each of the 20 drivers contesting the 2020 season are rated on experience, racecraft, awareness, and pace. When combined, this gives each of the stars a total ranking out of 99.

F1 fans and stars alike are less than impressed, however. Codemasters appears to have based many of the 2020 stats on the 2019 season alone. Some ⁠— Valtteri Bottas’ 99-rated awareness in particular — have already come under fire.

There are a few rankings it’s hard to argue with. Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a 94 rating, and stands clear atop the totem pole. Red Bull star Max Verstappen draws Bottas in second with a hefty 90.

Others, like four-time champ Sebastian Vettel being ranked lower than some of his less successful Mercedes and Red Bull rivals, and young British star George Russell ⁠— who was just crowned F1 Virtual Esports champion ⁠— have had question marks slapped over their final F1 2020 ratings.

Russell’s 75 rating, in particular, drew the ire of fellow racing driver Leclerc during one of the Monégasque’s recent Twitch streams. According to the breakout Ferrari star, some of the F1 2020 final ranks are “not appropriate.”

“I saw some, yeah,” Leclerc said during his June 15 stream. “For me, some are not appropriate. Not very well rated. Like, I think George was very low, and he is quick. If you put him in the right car, he's as quick as the best.”

You can be the final judge on what Codemasters got right and wrong for their new My Team ratings. Here are all the F1 2020 driver rankings:

Codemasters F1 2020 full grid driver rankings

Lewis Hamilton ⁠(Mercedes) — 94

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) ⁠— 90

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) ⁠— 90

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) ⁠— 89

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) ⁠— 87

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) ⁠— 87

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) ⁠— 86

Sergio Perez (Racing Point) ⁠— 85

Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren) ⁠— 82

Pierre Gasly (Torro Rosso) ⁠— 80

Daniil Kyvat (Torro Rosso) ⁠— 80

Romain Grosjean (Haas) ⁠— 80

Esteban Ocon (Renault) ⁠— 80

Alex Albon (Red Bull) ⁠— 79

Lando Norris (McLaren) ⁠— 79

Lance Stroll (Racing Point) ⁠— 78

Kevin Magnussen (Hass) ⁠— 78

George Russell (Williams) ⁠— 75

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) ⁠— 73

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) ⁠— 64

Codemasters has not responded to the driver rating backlash so far. It’s likely the Formula 1 title will ship with these My Team rankings in place, despite fan criticism. The new Formula 1 2020 title will be released on Friday, July 10.