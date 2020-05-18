Charles Leclerc left red-faced after girlfriend’s hilarious Twitch sub

Ferrari superstar driver Charles Leclerc was left red-faced in the middle of a recent Twitch stream, after girlfriend Charlotte Siné was forced to subscribe to his channel to tell him she was locked out of their Monaco apartment.

Formula 1 news this past week has been dominated by the musical chairs on the real-life grid. For Leclerc, it means a new wingman: four-time champion Sebastian Vettel has left Ferrari; Carlos Sainz Jr. is set to be his replacement.

Those swaps may be at the forefront of most F1 fans’ minds, but for Leclerc he may have a tricky situation at home to navigate before he thinks about the news: the Ferrari star has a fair bit of apologizing to do with his new girlfriend.

Charles Leclerc fell foul to the most human of errors ⁠— being too engrossed in his gaming ⁠— when Sine returned home. First she tried texting him, and calling him, before she had to resort to buying a Twitch subscription to contact him.

The Monegasque soon, rather sheepishly, discovered his mistake when he saw Charlotte’s name flash up as his latest subscriber: “Ah! My girlfriend! My girlfriend is on Twitch telling me to open the apartment, poor her!”

The Ferrari driver returned soon after, having let Sine into their apartment. He even had a cheeky laugh at her expense with his Twitch viewers too. “My girlfriend had to subscribe to my channel to tell me that I had to open the door, so I gained a subscription," Charles laughed. "I’m so happy."

According to Leclerc, she “waited for 25 minutes downstairs” because he wasn’t paying any attention to his phone and had headphones on too. She soon realized she could reach him through Twitch, and shot through two messages: "OUVRE MOI STP" (roughly, 'let me in') and simply "CHARLES."

Unfortunately for the Formula 1 star, however, his partner seemed far from the supportive mood considering just how long she had to wait. In the end, she had to fork out €6.99 ($5USD) to gain access to his 'sub-only' Twitch chat.

She only subscribed one month though... 😒 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 16, 2020

Charlotte’s hilarious Twitch message wasn’t the only time she’s hijacked Leclerc’s stream recently either. Late last week ⁠— just after the Vettel news had broken ⁠— Sine was involved in a sim race behind Charles on-stream.

The 20-year-old Instagram influencer seemed to get a good start in the race, but things soon fell apart when she slammed into an AI-controlled Vettel. Leclerc could only laugh as his old teammate was dumped out of the race.