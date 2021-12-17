When is PUBG going free-to-play? Release date, platforms, more

PUBG will soon be going free-to-play, giving battle royale fans around the world the chance to dive into the action without spending a thing. Find out the release date and which platforms it will be available on right here.

PUBG is finally ditching its price tag and going completely free-to-play. For the first time, players will be able to obtain chicken dinners without having to purchase a copy of the title. With the likes of Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite dominating the free-to-play market, it makes sense that PUBG would inevitably follow suit.

While PUBG originally proved incredibly popular back in 2017, the game has struggled to maintain its playerbase amongst western audiences. It’s hoped this free-to-play move will bolster the title’s current community and give it a new lease of life.

So whether you’re a PUBG veteran or a newcomer looking to try out PUBG for the first time, we have all the info you need in order to prepare for its free-to-play release.

When is PUBG going free-to-play?

PUBG will be going free-to-play on January 12, 2022. This news was announced at The Game Awards alongside a new trailer that showcased the game’s maps and improved graphics.

PUBG will go free-to-play after the following server maintenance dates:

Server Maintenance Schedule

PST: January 10, 2022 10 AM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022

CET: January 10, 2022 7 PM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022

KST: January 11, 2022 3 AM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022

How to get PUBG for free?

If you wish to get PUBG for free, then you can pre-register for the free-to-play launch ahead of its release. To do this, simply head over to the game’s official website and enter your details to sign up.

This will enable you to jump into the action as soon as the free-to-play update goes live.

What platforms is PUBG on?

PUBG is currently available on the following platforms:

Microsoft Windows

Android

iOS

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Stadia

Do you need Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus to play PUBG?

You do not need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to play PUBG when it goes free-to-play. This means console players can enjoy the battle royale title without having to purchase additional services.

All PUBG rewards for existing players

In order to reward players that originally purchased PUBG, the developers are giving away a number of exclusive in-game goodies. The PUBG Special Commemorative Pack can only be obtained by those who purchase PUBG before the free-to-play transition.

The PUBG Special Commemorative Pack includes the following items:

Battlegrounds Plus

Costume skin set

Battle-hardened Legacy Corset

Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket

Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves

Battle-hardened Legacy Pants

Battle-hardened Legacy Boots

Shackle and Shanks Legacy – Pan

Nameplate – Battle-hardened Legacy

So, there you have it, everything we know about PUBG going free-to-play. Make sure you check out our PUBG page for all the latest news and content updates.