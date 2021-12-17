When is PUBG going free-to-play? Release date, platforms, more

PUBG will soon be going free-to-play, giving battle royale fans around the world the chance to dive into the action without spending a thing. Find out the release date and which platforms it will be available on right here.
PUBG is finally ditching its price tag and going completely free-to-play. For the first time, players will be able to obtain chicken dinners without having to purchase a copy of the title. With the likes of Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite dominating the free-to-play market, it makes sense that PUBG would inevitably follow suit.
While PUBG originally proved incredibly popular back in 2017, the game has struggled to maintain its playerbase amongst western audiences. It’s hoped this free-to-play move will bolster the title’s current community and give it a new lease of life.
So whether you’re a PUBG veteran or a newcomer looking to try out PUBG for the first time, we have all the info you need in order to prepare for its free-to-play release.
Contents
- When is PUBG going free-to-play?
- How to get PUBG for free?
- What platforms is PUBG on?
- Do you need Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus to play PUBG?
- All PUBG rewards for existing players
When is PUBG going free-to-play?
PUBG will be going free-to-play on January 12, 2022. This news was announced at The Game Awards alongside a new trailer that showcased the game’s maps and improved graphics.
PUBG will go free-to-play after the following server maintenance dates:
Server Maintenance Schedule
- PST: January 10, 2022 10 AM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022
- CET: January 10, 2022 7 PM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022
- KST: January 11, 2022 3 AM – Until maintenance end on January 12, 2022
How to get PUBG for free?
If you wish to get PUBG for free, then you can pre-register for the free-to-play launch ahead of its release. To do this, simply head over to the game’s official website and enter your details to sign up.
This will enable you to jump into the action as soon as the free-to-play update goes live.
What platforms is PUBG on?
PUBG is currently available on the following platforms:
Do you need Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus to play PUBG?
You do not need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to play PUBG when it goes free-to-play. This means console players can enjoy the battle royale title without having to purchase additional services.
All PUBG rewards for existing players
In order to reward players that originally purchased PUBG, the developers are giving away a number of exclusive in-game goodies. The PUBG Special Commemorative Pack can only be obtained by those who purchase PUBG before the free-to-play transition.
The PUBG Special Commemorative Pack includes the following items:
- Battlegrounds Plus
- Costume skin set
- Battle-hardened Legacy Corset
- Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket
- Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves
- Battle-hardened Legacy Pants
- Battle-hardened Legacy Boots
- Shackle and Shanks Legacy – Pan
- Nameplate – Battle-hardened Legacy
So, there you have it, everything we know about PUBG going free-to-play. Make sure you check out our PUBG page for all the latest news and content updates.