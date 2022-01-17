Summit1g finally returns to PUBG and he’s pretty pleased with it

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar said he’s thankful that PUBG has picked back up after he made his return to the battle royale, and he’s got no plans of quitting just yet.

Before the battle royale scene was taken over by the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG reigned supreme as the best way to prove your BR skills.

PUBG had tailed off in popularity, given the wide variety of battle royale choices on offer, but was made free-to-play in late 2021, sparking a mini-revival for the last man standing gaming.

As a result, some streamers have made a return to their former battleground of choice, including Summit1g – and the leader of the 1G squad isn’t in any hurry to leave.

Like some others, Summit picked PUBG back up in mid-January, having a few fears that things wouldn’t have changed from the last time he played it and that he mightn’t be the biggest fan of it.

However, after a few days of playing, the Twitch star has been pretty pleased with what he’s experienced and is glad that people have populated the battle royale once again.

“Thought today was a pretty good day on PUBG, went good. I’ve regained faith in it,” Summit said on his January 16 stream. “PUBG is not going anywhere, guys. In fact, thank God there are people actually playing it. Are they going to be playing ranked? I doubt it, but who wants to play ranked? F**k that.”

As noted, Summit isn’t the only streamer to pick the battle royale back up. Since its move to being free-to-play, a steady 1,000 channels have been streaming PUBG regularly per SullyGnome stats.

It might not be anywhere close to its previous peaks, but games are populated once again. Though, time will tell if big names like Summit will stick with it long-term.