Shroud explains why PUBG is “done”, and how the sequel could save it

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek believes PUBG is now “old, dated, and done” after another frustrating crack at the game, but has an idea on how the developers can save it in the upcoming “sequel”.

It’s been a while since Shroud played PUBG regularly. However, it’s still his most streamed game on Twitch by a long shot with more than 2,600 hours, which is more than four times the amount of any other game on the list.

Although he stopped playing it for a number of reasons, including a lack of depth, he’s flirted with the idea of coming back — especially if a sequel were to happen. He believes it’s the only way the game will ever become popular again, and a pseudo-“PUBG 2” is reportedly already in development.

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from dipping his feet back into PUBG from time-to-time.

However, he wasn’t having a good time in his latest attempt, describing it as a “fan service” and explaining how the game is “done” and what needs to happen in the sequel to save it.

“This is how my PUBG experience usually goes,” he said. “The first few games are actually pretty fun. Then this happens for the next 10 [minutes]… It’s just spawn, get a kill, die, spawn get a kill, die… It doesn’t matter where I go.”

“People think they want this game. But in reality… it’s old, it’s dated, it’s done. That’s it. Let’s move on. Wait for PUBG2,” he added.

He thinks the key to making it better is to change the way players select and drop to spawn points.

“You know what this game would benefit from… [introducing a new system that involves] opening up the map and going, ‘alright, I’m going to click and spawn here, I’m going to click and spawn here, I’m going to click and spawn here, you know?”

PUBG has been struggling to retain its player base for a while now, especially with competitors like Warzone releasing tons of new content.

However, the developers have been desperately trying to save it by releasing a new map, skins, and more.

But when it’s all said and done, nothing could rejuvenate the series harder than a sequel. Shroud thinks that’s exactly what it needs.