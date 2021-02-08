Logo
Shroud explains how a PUBG sequel could draw him back to the game

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud PUBG
Wikimedia Commons / PUBG Corporation

shroud

In response to his viewers, Shroud explained how the rumored PUBG sequel could draw him back to the game and even mentioned some of the ways it can improve on the first. 

PUBG was the number one battle royale once upon a time. However, nobody loved it more than Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. He played it for hours upon hours, farming lobbies and racking up the chicken dinners.

Its success lasted a while. But in time, the game became increasingly stale and was eventually knocked off its perch. Shroud’s persisted with it longer than most, but eventually, he stopped playing it too.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s done with it forever. In December 2020, Shroud mentioned that some fundamental changes could bring him back. Unfortunately, those changes haven’t happened yet. But there are rumors that a sequel is in the works, and if it’s done right, Shroud believes it could draw him back. 

shroud twitch stream
Twitch: Shroud
Shroud used to play PUBG all the time but moved on after the game became stale.

The discussion started when a viewer asked him about the potential sequel. “Isn’t there a rumored PUBG 2? I hope so,” he said. “If they just let that game die with that game, that’d be pretty depressing.”

“It would make no sense not to try to milk it for more money and make another game,” he added. “It literally makes no sense. You have to do it. That game was too big at its peak to not milk it for more.”

Shortly after, it escalated into a more in-depth conversation about how it can be improved. “How can they improve PUBG in a sequel? I really think the only way to improve PUBG s to treat it as a community game,” he said. “Have community tools. Have map tools. Have custom servers. Have custom game modes that people can create everything.”

“I don’t think PUBG can really do much more besides giving their community tools to make their game explode,” he added. “I literally think that’s the only thing they can do. I’m telling you, it would be the number one game. It would literally be the number one game right now if they did that. It would be so easy.”

If the developers implemented some community-based changes, it would draw Shroud and other streamers back to the game. 

But more importantly, it would draw millions of other players, too, and potentially make the game a powerhouse once again.

Pokemon

How to beat Absol in Pokemon GO: weaknesses & best counters

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Absol Pokemon GO
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO trainers often have a hard time battling against Absol in raids, so we prepared a guide to help make the process easier by highlighting its weaknesses and key counters.

Pokemon GO’s Lunar New Year event starts on February 9, 2021. It introduces some insane five-star raids including the much-anticipated Mega Gyarados. However, it introduces some compelling three-star raids too, including one that involves the beloved dog-type Pokemon, Absol.

Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III. Pokemon GO trainers are drawn to it for several reasons, including the fact that it’s now available in shiny form. But while it looks relatively cute and isn’t the hardest Pokemon to catch, it can still put up a fight.

Fortunately, like all Pokemon, it is susceptible to weaknesses and counters. Here’s everything you need to know.

Absol Pokemon GO
The Pokemon Company
Absol is a popular choice among trainers because it looks cool and packs a punch.

Absol’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Absol used to be a four-star raid, but it has since been reduced to a three-star raid after the system got reworked. It was much harder and required a minimum of two trainers to take it down. However, now trainers can take it down and catch it all on their own. 

In terms of weaknesses, it is a Dark-type Pokemon and is therefore vulnerable to Fighting-type, Fairy-type, and Bug-type Pokemon. But while they’re all good choices, Absol is the weakest against Fighting-type Pokemon.

If you want to catch it, you can also use the Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best individual counters and moves you can use.

Absol Pokemon GO
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Absol is quite strong and can be useful in a variety of situations.

Best counters for Absol

Pokebattler is a useful tool that determines the best counters and their moves to use against any specific Pokemon. According to its data, these are the five best counters against Absol.

  • Shadow Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)
  • Lucario (Counter and Aura Sphere)
  • Conkeldurr (Counter and Dynamic Punch)
  • Shadow Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)
  • Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)

Not all these counters and their moves are easy to obtain. But the good news is that there are some other counters that are more accessible. The list includes:

  • Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite and X-Scissor)
  • Heracross (Counter and Megahorn)
  • Sirfetch’d (Counter and Close Combat)
  • Blaziken (Counter and Focus Blast)
  • Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)
Absol Pokemon GO
The Pokemon Company
Shadow Machamp is the best counter to use against Absol.

And with that, you should have everything you need to know to take down and catch Absol. It’s a powerful Pokemon and a welcome addition to your team. 

If you’re lucky, you might even face a shiny variant. The odds are about 1 in every 50 encounters.