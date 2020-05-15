Shroud claims adding bots will actually improve PUBG

Streaming star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why adding bots to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would actually be a positive for players and

Before the boom of Fortnite and Apex Legends, the battle royale marker belonged to games like H1Z1 and PUBG. Players flooded to the two titles for matches, before many just stuck to PUBG for a more realistic experience.

As time has gone on, and battle royale titles have become much more polished, the title has been left behind somewhat – with PUBG Corp having to get creative with their future plans. One rumored idea is the introduction of bots, and while some fans won’t get excited by that idea, Shroud believes it could be a positive.

Advertisement

“I don’t think adding bots isn’t that bad, personally. I think it helps with queue times and it helps circulate the loot so that the bots could technically bring loot to you, so, it keeps it going better,” Shroud said on a recent stream.

While Justin ‘Just9n’ Ortiz and others debated the fact that you’d be killing a handful of bots, Shroud added that he wouldn’t be worried about killing a tonne of them because there wouldn’t be all that many in-game anyway.

“If it’s done right then you only get a couple each,” the former Counter-Strike pro added, noting that he doesn’t think they’d copy PUBG Mobile and pretty much fill the lobby with computer bots.

Timestamp of 9:35 for mobile viewers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLuvHBz2H6M

Advertisement

Now, obviously, bots have been used in other battle royales to populate the lobbies – with Fortnite having varying degrees of success with them – so it wouldn’t be a ground-breaking move from PUBG Corp.

Read More: Shroud claims controversial Pathfinder nerf balances him in Apex Legends

Whether or not they will just add a few bots in each game to populate a section of the lobby, as Shroud says, or they will turn it into a handful of real players versus a lobby of bots like PUBG Mobile, very much remains to be seen.