PUBG update 13.2 patch notes: P90 SMG, Porter vehicle, new casual mode

PUBG’s big 13.2 update is nearly here, which means there’s plenty of new and exciting content for players to dive into.

PUBG has just announced all the content that will be rolled out as part of its 13.2 update, giving players a sneak peek at the new Survivor Pass and Game Mode. If that wasn’t enough, the latest content drop also includes a series of updates to the South Korea-inspired Taego map, a new in-game weapon, and new weather options.

While the 13.2 update doesn’t drop until September 8 for PC and September 16 for consoles, there’s certainly plenty of things for PUBG players to look forward to. Whether you’re an avid PUBG pro or a player new player looking to get your first chicken dinner, make sure you read all the patch notes below.

PUBG update 13.2

Survivor Pass: Crazy Night

The game’s developers, PUBG Studios, has made additional changes to the game’s Survivor Pass system by extending the service period from six weeks to eight weeks.

From Sept. 7 through Nov. 2 (PDT), players can earn a variety of rewards – including a Contraband Coupon, Name Plate and Spray – as they progress through 50 levels.

New Weapons

P90 SMG

Starting with Update 13.2, the fan-requested P90 SMG will be available via Care Packages on all maps. The P90 is the first Care Package SMG since the original Tommy Gun and comes loaded with its own unique 5.7mm high-powered ammo that makes it effective during long-range encounters.

Blue Zone Grenade

This throwable item creates a round Blue Zone with a maximum radius of 10 meters and deals 10 damage per second. Strategic players will find this to be a useful tool to lure enemies out of buildings.

Updates to the Taego Map

The popular South Korea-set 8×8 map will receive a series of adjustments including but not limited to:

New Vehicle: Porter

This Hyundai pick-up truck is exclusive to Taego and can accommodate up to four passengers. The Porter will replace the UAZ vehicle on Taego.

New Feature: Trunk System

With this system, players can use the trunk on the Porter vehicle to store a limited number of items to take with them throughout the map. But be careful, all items will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed.

New Weather Options

Starting with 13.2, “Sunset” and “Overcast” weather patterns will be randomly applied to Taego, giving the map a unique look and feel.

Casual Mode

For players new to the game or for those who want to warm up in a less tense environment, 13.2 will add Casual Mode to the game.

Players can play up to three Casual Mode matches per day solo or with a team and earn XP rewards, BP rewards, complete Pass Missions, complete Event Missions, and more. Casual mode will only be available on Erangel.

There you have it, everything coming to PUBG in the 13.2 update. Make sure you check out our PUBG page for all the latest news and updates.