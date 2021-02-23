PUBG Update 10.3 patch notes: Karakin map changes, new emotes feature - Dexerto

A brand new PUBG update was released on both consoles and PC on February 23, and it makes some pretty significant changes to the lighting on the map Karakin. It also adds a synchronized emote feature, and some performance enhancements.

If you’re still a fan of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and you look forward to the newest patches when they arrive, then there’s some good news for you.

The brand new 10.3 patch for PUBG has finally arrived, and while it may not be anything revolutionary in terms of additions, it’s still a major update, with some welcome changes to the map Karakin, as well as some other minor additions on console and PC.

Major changes with PUBG patch 10.3

Easily the biggest change with the patch is the fixes to the lighting on Karakin. According to the developers, the map has been given a lighting pass, which will improve the overall lighting. It’s easy to see what they’re referring to in the images released, as it appears that it looks a bit brighter overall.

Read More: Shroud explains how a PUBG sequel could draw him back to the game

Beyond that, a brand new feature has been made available on certain emotes. Now, you can synchronize some of them with other players, similarly to what we’ve seen in games like Destiny and Fortnite. A full list of emotes has not been made available, but the devs say that all of the synch options are available in the menu.

In addition, some changes were also made to the Reputation system, which was just added to PUBG during its last patch, 10.2. Now, exiting a normal match before you load onto the plane will no longer negatively impact your reputation, while you will effect it if you leave a Ranked Match at any point.

Finally, there’s the normal slew of bug fixes and changes, including enhancements to the game’s CPU performance and memory optimization.

It’s also worth noting that, unsurprisingly, there are some differences between the console and PC patch, so you can find all the changes in PUBG’s official patch notes below:

Weapon Sound Select System

Supported Weapons:

M249

M416

Kar98k

SKS

Select your preference from the Settings Menu, under the Audio tab.

Karakin Map Improvements



General bug fixes across the map to improve the player experience.

(Console only) Overcast Weather Added an overcast weather variant to Karakin, adding additional variety to the tone and feel of the map.



Kicking AFK Players in Training Mode

Much like in TDM, players who AFK in Training Mode will be removed from the session, with a 10 second warning prior to removal. Players will receive a message after being kicked, to let you know why you’ve been removed.

Players who AFK in Training Mode after queuing for Ranked with our Dual Matchmaking will be removed from the Training Mode session, but remain in their Ranked queue.

Emote With Your Squad Mates

Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15 meter radius of your character or in the lobby on the main menu. You can choose to stop emoting at any time, independent of the person who had initiated the emotes. Free-look camera is supported while emoting in TPP only.

View each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.

You’re unable to use other interactions while emoting, such as vaulting or picking up items.

Improved Store Experience

Improved G-Coin messaging on purchases to ensure players understand the value of their G-Coin purchase. Previously, any bonus G-Coin was bundled into one G-Coin total. Now, bonus G-Coin is also displayed as an independent figure.

Added Currency Filter You can sort and browse the items by BP or G-Coin.



Normal Matches: Exiting a match while in the starting area, prior to boarding the plane will NOT negatively impact your reputation.

Ranked Matches: You will lose reputation for exiting Ranked Matches, even if exiting while in the starting area prior to the plane leaving. There are some exceptions, which you can read below. You can leave a Ranked Match up to 5 minutes after (but not before) the plane has taken off without losing reputation, in situations where matchmaking has provided you with a random teammate who has then exited the match. Additionally, the same applies if matchmaking fails to provide you with at least one random teammate after queuing for Ranked Squads.



(Console Only) Inventory Improvements Changes

Auto Tool-tip Popup Feature

The tool-tip pop-up feature will now appear after focusing on specific items after 2 seconds.

Changed the order of Key Guides

Repositioned the inventory key guide to prioritize buttons used alongside different actions. General use buttons such as confirm/select/use are placed at the bottom, buttons used most often will be placed in the middle, and buttons used for specific actions are placed at the top.



UI Improvements

Modified unintended dark color settings, deleted some transparent backgrounds and changed the white tool-tip pop-up to a darker color.

Changed the Key Binding for quantity adjustment

Pressing D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one.

Hold D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one. However, once it reaches ten, it increases by tens.

Press/Hold D-pad up/down will increase selected items by ten.

Reverted the popup confirmation button

Reverted the pick-up/drop confirmation buttons to the same used before Update 10.2 (Xbox: A key/PS: X key).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the jump button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) to work simultaneously with the item selection button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) when the jump keybinding was changed.

Improved performance for low core count CPUs.



Improved CPU performance by processing both character animation and vehicle physics calculations in parallel.

Improved memory optimization of character models through memory cache optimization.

Improved memory and processing optimization cost.

Optimized CPU/GPU performance with improved character creation/deletion logic.

Optimizations have been made so that objects such as furniture and stairs, can be viewed normally while ADS even at medium/long distances.

Bug Fixes