PUBG Update 10.3 patch notes: Karakin map changes, new emotes feature - Dexerto

A brand new PUBG update was released on both consoles and PC on February 23, and it makes some pretty significant changes to the lighting on the map Karakin. It also adds a synchronized emote feature, and some performance enhancements.
The brand new 10.3 patch for PUBG has finally arrived, and while it may not be anything revolutionary in terms of additions, it’s still a major update, with some welcome changes to the map Karakin, as well as some other minor additions on console and PC.
Major changes with PUBG patch 10.3
Easily the biggest change with the patch is the fixes to the lighting on Karakin. According to the developers, the map has been given a lighting pass, which will improve the overall lighting. It’s easy to see what they’re referring to in the images released, as it appears that it looks a bit brighter overall.
Beyond that, a brand new feature has been made available on certain emotes. Now, you can synchronize some of them with other players, similarly to what we’ve seen in games like Destiny and Fortnite. A full list of emotes has not been made available, but the devs say that all of the synch options are available in the menu.
In addition, some changes were also made to the Reputation system, which was just added to PUBG during its last patch, 10.2. Now, exiting a normal match before you load onto the plane will no longer negatively impact your reputation, while you will effect it if you leave a Ranked Match at any point.
Finally, there’s the normal slew of bug fixes and changes, including enhancements to the game’s CPU performance and memory optimization.
It’s also worth noting that, unsurprisingly, there are some differences between the console and PC patch, so you can find all the changes in PUBG’s official patch notes below:
Weapon Sound Select System
As previously introduced in last December’s Dev Letter, we’re happy to be implementing the Weapon Sound Select System. This feature allows players to select between the original and remastered versions of certain weapon sounds.
Supported Weapons:
- M249
- M416
- Kar98k
- SKS
Select your preference from the Settings Menu, under the Audio tab.
Karakin Map Improvements
- Karakin Lighting Improvements
- Karakin has received lighting pass, improving overall lighting and giving each area it’s own unique feel and tone.
- General bug fixes across the map to improve the player experience.
- (Console only) Overcast Weather
- Added an overcast weather variant to Karakin, adding additional variety to the tone and feel of the map.
Kicking AFK Players in Training Mode
- Much like in TDM, players who AFK in Training Mode will be removed from the session, with a 10 second warning prior to removal.
- Players will receive a message after being kicked, to let you know why you’ve been removed.
- Players who AFK in Training Mode after queuing for Ranked with our Dual Matchmaking will be removed from the Training Mode session, but remain in their Ranked queue.
Emote With Your Squad Mates
- Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15 meter radius of your character or in the lobby on the main menu.
- You can choose to stop emoting at any time, independent of the person who had initiated the emotes.
- Free-look camera is supported while emoting in TPP only.
- View each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.
- You’re unable to use other interactions while emoting, such as vaulting or picking up items.
Improved Store Experience
- Improved G-Coin messaging on purchases to ensure players understand the value of their G-Coin purchase.
- Previously, any bonus G-Coin was bundled into one G-Coin total. Now, bonus G-Coin is also displayed as an independent figure.
- Added Currency Filter
- You can sort and browse the items by BP or G-Coin.
Reputation System Update
- Normal Matches: Exiting a match while in the starting area, prior to boarding the plane will NOT negatively impact your reputation.
- Ranked Matches: You will lose reputation for exiting Ranked Matches, even if exiting while in the starting area prior to the plane leaving. There are some exceptions, which you can read below.
- You can leave a Ranked Match up to 5 minutes after (but not before) the plane has taken off without losing reputation, in situations where matchmaking has provided you with a random teammate who has then exited the match.
- Additionally, the same applies if matchmaking fails to provide you with at least one random teammate after queuing for Ranked Squads.
(Console Only) Inventory Improvements Changes
Auto Tool-tip Popup Feature
- The tool-tip pop-up feature will now appear after focusing on specific items after 2 seconds.
Changed the order of Key Guides
- Repositioned the inventory key guide to prioritize buttons used alongside different actions.
- General use buttons such as confirm/select/use are placed at the bottom, buttons used most often will be placed in the middle, and buttons used for specific actions are placed at the top.
UI Improvements
- Modified unintended dark color settings, deleted some transparent backgrounds and changed the white tool-tip pop-up to a darker color.
Changed the Key Binding for quantity adjustment
- Pressing D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one.
- Hold D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one. However, once it reaches ten, it increases by tens.
- Press/Hold D-pad up/down will increase selected items by ten.
Reverted the popup confirmation button
- Reverted the pick-up/drop confirmation buttons to the same used before Update 10.2 (Xbox: A key/PS: X key).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the jump button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) to work simultaneously with the item selection button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) when the jump keybinding was changed.
Performance Enhancements
- Improved performance for low core count CPUs.
- Optimized the pipeline for lighting calculation methods to improve performance.
- Improved CPU performance by processing both character animation and vehicle physics calculations in parallel.
- Improved memory optimization of character models through memory cache optimization.
- Improved memory and processing optimization cost.
- Optimized CPU/GPU performance with improved character creation/deletion logic.
- Optimizations have been made so that objects such as furniture and stairs, can be viewed normally while ADS even at medium/long distances.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue where sometimes respawns wouldn’t work correctly in TDM.
- Fixed a clipping issue when Racy Reindeer Top and Lv. 2 Vest is equipped at the same time.
- Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Sinister Skull Mask and PGI.S Hood.
- Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Gen.g Jersey and Madsy Utility Belt.
- Fixed the issue where the female character’s hair disappears when wearing Shiba Crew Hood Jersey and a hat.
- Fixed the clipping issue when Christmas Party Jacket clips with the main weapon.
- Fixed the issue where reporting a player in Custom Match – Observer didn’t function.
- Fixed an issue where the livestream displays wouldn’t function correctly with certain PC configurations.
- Fixed an issue where the video on livestream displays would stop working correctly.
- Fixed the issue where when using a controller, the r-stick and d-pad on didn’t scroll or change focus when navigating the inventory in certain occasions.
- Fixed the issue where certain vehicle parts were sticking out too low onto the ground.
- Fixed an issue where Schwizard’s Hypno-eyes Glasses and other types of glasses could be worn at the same time.
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue with an out-of-date Key Guide on the loading screen.
- Fixed the issue where when selecting Emotes in the menu, the wrong sound effect played..
- Fixed an issue where the size of a character in the PASS 10-2 loading screen was too large.
- Fixed a translation setting issue for Japanese in the Reputation System.
- Fixed an issue where filtering didn’t work when entering a banned word after pressing [CTRL] + [Backspace] before entering chat.
- Fixed the issue where other players’ reputation levels were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed the issue where the number of daily/weekly missions did not match the actual number of missions.
- Fixed the issue where the previous season points are incorrectly displayed.
- Fixed an issue where the weapon icon in use was displayed as a steering wheel when the observer is watching a player who is shooting while driving.
- Fixed the issue where certain nicknames are displayed in the wrong position when the observer zooms in on the map.
- Fixed the issue where the visible/invisible hat icons in the inventory weren’t aligned correctly.
- Fixed the issue where the Hero section in the News Page wasn’t displayed properly under certain conditions.
- Fixed the issue where the attachment UI disappears when switching back and forth fast between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat in a vehicle with the inventory window open.
- Fixed an issue where the notification was continuously re-received when reconnecting to the lobby even if the expiration notification of the customized preset slot was deleted.