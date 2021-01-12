PUBG Mobile 1.2 patch notes: Runic Power mode, Metro Exodus chapter, new FAMAS, more - Dexerto

PUBG Mobile is kicking off the new year with the 1.2 update, which brings plenty of new and exciting changes to the game. If you wish to get the lowdown on the Runic Power Mode, then be sure to check out the patch notes below.
PUBG Mobile has just rolled out its next big update which includes the new Runic Power Mode, which gives players special powers they can use to defeat the competition. There’s also the addition of the Metro Exodus collaboration and the new FAMAS Rifle. Aside from all the new content, there are also a number of bug fixes and other performance improvements.
There’s certainly plenty of content for PUBG Mobile players to get stuck into, so make sure you read all the game’s latest patch notes below before queuing up for that next adrenaline-fueled match.
PUBG patch 1.2 notes
Runic Power mode
PUBG Mobile’s latest game mode allows players to get access to special powers. Choose from three Runes, then collect Rune fragments, and use them to aid you in your fight to become the final winner on the battlefield.
Runic Power gameplay
- Players will choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island. You will need to choose to bring either the Flame Rune, Arctic Rune, or Wind Rune into the current match.
- After selecting a rune, you will get 2 skills. The first skill summons an object, and the second skill gives you a boost. Using these skills consumes Rune energy.
- Rune energy can be obtained in matches.
Rune Abilities
Flame Rune:
- Summon skill – Summons a wheel of flame that rolls forward slowly, dealing burn damage to enemy players it touches.
- Boost skill – Adds a burning effect to your Ammo for a short time.
Arctic Rune:
- Summon skill – Summons an ice wall. Each block of the ice wall can be destroyed separately. When the ice wall appears, it will lift up players or vehicles directly above them.
- Boost skill – Adds a freezing effect to Ammo for a short time. Freezing reduces the effectiveness of healing.
Wind Rune:
- Summon skill – Summons a semi-transparent shield of wind that reduces the damage of bullets shot from outside the shield.
- Boost skill – Increases your movement and reload speed.
New Firearm
FAMAS
- A new assault rifle that uses 5.56mm Ammo. It can be loaded with 25 rounds, has the fastest Rate of Fire among rifles, and is outstanding in close range firefights.
- The FAMAS can be equipped with a Muzzle (Rifles), Scope, and Mag (Rifles). There is no foregrip, but it comes with its own bipod that reduces recoil when shooting with it in a prone position.
- Only appears in the Livik Classic Battle Royale map.
Power Armor Mode
The new Power Armor mode launches in EvoGround on February 5. New high-tech Power Armor has been created on Livik. To create your own set of Power Armor you must bring Nano Crystals and an Armor Blueprint to the Matrix Base.
You will have 2 additional chances to respawn yourself or your teammates during a match. Matrix Events will also be available for you to participate in during each match.
Respawn
- Teammates can be respawned at research stations. All players can respawn twice. You can choose to respawn yourself or your teammates during a match. Players respawn with basic equipment.
Power Armor
- Power Armor Chest Piece: Reduces chest damage and increases backpack capacity.
- Power Armor Arm Piece: Reduces arm damage and increases melee damage.
- Power Armor Leg Piece: Reduces leg damage and fall damage. Gives a quick dash ability.
- Assembling the full Power Armor set unlocks its ultimate weapon, the Dragon’s Breath Grenade.
Matrix Events
- Matrix Event 1: Improved regional supply output.
- Matrix Event 2: Multiple Matrix airdrops and significantly increased supplies in each airdrop.
- Matrix Event 3: Life Detectors in research stations are activated and can be used to detect surrounding players.
Metro Royale: Honor Chapter
- Metro Royale: Honor will be available after the game is updated. In keeping with the Season tradition, at the start of a new chapter, your rankings and inventory in Metro Royale will be reset. Fame and NPC Favorability, however, will be retained.
- New rewards will be available in the latest chapter. Accumulate Honor to get voice packs, outfits, and other permanent rewards!
- Added new weekly rankings, including Loot and Elimination Rankings.
- Improved enemy AI from Steel Front and the Cobras to make them more intelligent and challenging.
Make sure you check out the rest of the patch notes on PUBG Mobile’s official site to see all the latest performance fixes.