PUBG finally adds respawns like Apex Legends and Fortnite with new Tiger map - Dexerto

PUBG’s upcoming Tiger map will see the addition of player respawns, completely transforming the way the hardcore BR plays.

PUBG may no longer be the top dog when it comes to the battle royale genre, but that doesn’t mean it can’t improve upon its gameplay. In fact, the developers have been constantly adding new content to the game and experimenting with new features. One of the latest additions will go live when the new 8×8 Tiger map launches. Tiger will be the first new 8×8 Battleground to hit PUBG in 3 years, which means the developers have added a special feature to mix things up.

Player respawns have been a big part of battle royale titles – in fact, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone all feature this mechanic. Not only does this enable squads to keep playing with their friends, it also helps avoid those frustrating matches where you’re stuck spectating for long periods of time. The lack of player respawns has often put many players off PUBG, but the devs recently shared some juicy details surrounding the new Tiger map that will change this.

New PUBG Tiger map adds player respawns

Following the remastering of Miramar, PUBG will be adding in a new 8×8 battleground that aims to drastically shake up the game’s core gameplay loop. The upcoming Tiger map will still feature the same looting and high skill ceiling shooting, but it will come with one new addition – player respawns.

“This is a feature we’ve seen become fairly common in the Battle Royale genre and is something we’ve been asked about quite a bit, especially when it comes to duos and squads,” says PUBG Corporation. “If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll see we’ve experimented a bit recently with what respawning on a Battleground looks like and Tiger is a big reason why.”

Player respawns have recently been tested in an experimental game mode called Respawn Royale. As the name suggests, Respawn Royale enables players to jump back into the action even after defeat. Surviving members only need to stay alive during the 100-second death timer to see their team enter the battlefield once again.

This mode proved popular amongst players and demonstrated that respawns could work within the game’s highly competitive modes. Whether PUBG will utilize another timer-based method for its respawns or choose to emulate those used in Apex Legends, Warzone, and Fortnite remains to be seen. Either way, this is huge news and an addition that will likely make the game a lot more appealing to those that have shied away from PUBG.

Tiger’s release will come after the Mirimar remaster, which will launch later this year.