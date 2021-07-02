How to get Son Heung-min PUBG skin & cosmetics

After an official teaser for a Son Heung-min collaboration was posted to the PUBG Twitter account, dataminers trawled through the game files and managed to find the footballer’s exclusive cosmetic bundle.

Collaborations between big franchises and famous personalities are becoming more and more prevalent in gaming. With Neymar Jr making an appearance in Fornite and Warzone adding Rambo & Die Hard skins, these exclusive partnerships always grab the attention of players.

Now, popular battle royale title PUBG is jumping on the bandwagon and bringing an incredibly talented footballer to the game: Tottenham Hotspur winger, Son Heung-min.

Players first found out about the collab on June 23 when the official PUBG Twitter account tweeted an image of the footballer’s iconic celebration.

Just a few days later, dataminers have found images of the Son Heung-min cosmetic bundle, and it’s definitely going to worth picking up.

How to unlock Son Heung-min PUBG bundle

On June 29, reliable dataminer PlayerIGN posted an image of the full bundle to Twitter, showcasing all of the items players can expect to collect.

With two full outfits, a signed helmet, a set of celebration poses, and two incredible weapon skins, the Son Heung-min bundle is definitely an impressive collection of cosmetics.

PUBG Son Heung-min's skin set pic.twitter.com/FvXRDTjagP — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) June 29, 2021

In terms of unlocking the bundle, it will be available to purchase in the in-game store for a set price. As there’s been no announcement related to the collaboration just yet, it’s hard to know how much it will set players back.

Son Heung-min PUBG bundle release date

Unfortunately, as of yet, the PUBG Corporation hasn’t revealed any official details on the bundle, so it’s difficult to know when it’ll be released. It’s likely an announcement will come at some point after patch 12.2, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled.

Either way, this is an exciting collaboration for the PUBG community and maybe a sign of times to come. If the Son Heung-min bundle is successful, it’s likely the fanbase can expect more in the future.

For now, it’s just a waiting game until the collection is officially released to the in-game store. We’ll be sure to update this article with all the latest information as soon as it becomes available.