How to get PUBG for free on PS4 with PlayStation Plus

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, alongside Street Fighter V, are going to be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers during the month of September. Here's everything you need to know about how to download them!

PlayStation has been crushing it lately when it comes to free games on PS Plus. Last month, players got their hands on Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys, the latter of which is now one of the most popular games on Twitch and currently is the most-downloaded game on the PS Plus service.

Because of that killer month, it's tough to follow up. That being said, they're trying, as the battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and the extremely popular fighting game Street Fighter V will both be available for free during the month of September 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the deal.

PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V are your PS Plus games for September: https://t.co/3otBukLFBf pic.twitter.com/oVFf5DpvVB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

When is PUBG free on PS Plus?

PlayStation has announced that both games will go live for PS Plus subscribers on September 1, 2020. This, of course, means you'll have to wait until that date if you want to redeem either game for free (sorry, no early uploads this time like last month with Modern Warfare 2 Remastered).

As per usual, players will only have one month (exactly 35 days to be a little more precise) to download both games, or at the very least, add them to their library. On October 5, both games will go back to their original price and another two games will be made free.

How do I redeem my free copy of PUBG?

Redeeming your free PS Plus games every month is a relatively simple task. That being said, in case you don't know how, here's some easy-to-follow instructions on how do so:

On your PS4 home menu, scroll up to the PS Plus button at the top of the screen. Find the PUBG icon in the PS Plus tab and it will take you to the game page. Click the "Add to Library" button that appears on screen.

Once that's done, you'll have PUBG redeemed and in your library. Alternatively, if you want to download the game right that minute, the PS Store will give you the option to do so.

It'll be interesting to see how much this deal increases the player count for PUBG, as while the game was once more popular than the mega-titan Fortnite, it's slowly fallen to the realm of obscurity since its launch. Only time will tell.