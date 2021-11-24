Dr Disrespect accidentally ‘returns’ to PUBG in hilarious on-stream mix-up

Dr Disrespect ‘returned’ to his old stomping ground on PUBG after accidentally launching the game while chasing down his prey in Halo Infinite, leaving his teammates in stitches.

It’s been two years since Dr Disrespect claimed he’d never play PUBG again, describing it as a “sh*thole.” He listed all the reasons why nobody should play it and claimed it’s only a matter of time until it’s dead.

Despite those comments, he featured as a special guest during PUBG Mobile’s 13 Days of Halloween event in October 2021. But other than that, he’s steered well clear from the game.

Advertisement

However, that changed on November 23 after he hilariously launched the game by accident multiple times while playing Halo Infinite.

“I lost control of my controller,” he said in confusion while chasing down an enemy in Halo. Moments later, PUBG launched and took over his screen. Doc couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “I’m launching PUBG. I’m dead serious.”

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, who was in his squad at the time, couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.”It’s not your day, bro. I don’t know what’s going on with your computer,” said Tim.

“I don’t know how to take it off this big f**king thing,” replied Doc. “You know, there’s some way to launch steam in big mode or something.”

Advertisement

Even PUBG tries to get @drdisrespect's attention away from Halo pic.twitter.com/BOO6CkAS74 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 23, 2021

Doc was referring to Steam Big Picture Mode, which he accidentally launched by pressing the home button on his controller.

Just when he thought he had solved the issue, it happened again. “How do you f**king disable Steam Big Picture Mode?” beckoned Doc. At that point, his teammates burst out laughing in amusement.

Doc eventually managed to resolve the issue once and for all and rejoined the action shortly after.

Read More: Dr Disrespect urges Halo Infinite devs to scrap key game mode

It wasn’t the emphatic return to PUBG that some fans were hoping for. However, it created a hilarious and memorable moment for his fans and even went viral on social media.