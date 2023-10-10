This Prime Day LEGO deal gets you the iconic Marvel Hulkbuster at the lowest-ever price

Don’t miss this Prime Day LEGO deal which features the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster armor set at a staggering 45% off the sticker price.

Amazon’s Prime Day LEGO deals are currently offering up the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set for just $299.99 (was $550) for a massive discount of 45% off. Specifically, that’s a full $250 off, meaning there’s never been a better time to get yourself or the comic book fanatic this set than now.

For context, the previous cheapest price for the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster was $375 back in July during the first round of Prime Day deals. That means you’re saving a further $75 here, as this set comes under the $300 mark for the first time. Don’t miss your chance to get one of the best LEGO sets for an all-star price.

LEGO

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe then you’ll be familiar with the Hulkbuster suit which was made famous in The Infinity War Saga. Worn by Tony Stark originally to fight against the Hulk, it was later repurposed as a walking tank for taking on Thanos’ hordes on Wakanda.

Comprised of 4049 pieces, the LEGO Hulkbuster armor set certainly isn’t a build for the inexperienced, and that’s why it carries an 18+ adult rating. All those pieces in this complex build are due to the large size of the model, standing at 20.5-inches tall, and with full articulation. The cockpit even opens ready to insert Iron Man inside.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is more of a display piece for adults rather than a functioning toy, and this is further cemented by the display plaque that accompanies the build with a Tony Stark minifig, too. It gives you the stats on the armor and should look exceptional on the shelf. We’re also rounding up all the best Prime Day LEGO deals for even more awesome offers.

Browse all the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.