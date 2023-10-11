This all-time classic horror board game is discounted for Prime Day

A 17% discount on Betrayal at House on the Hill makes the beloved board game more accessible than ever.

Prime Day board game deals are truly underway with this second day of sales. Among the array of discounted titles, Betrayal at House on the Hill stands out through its sheer quality. At $26.46, this title has dropped a fair way from its usual price of $31.98.

Betrayal has seen steeper drops in the past, but this 17% off sale is still a fantastic time to grab a copy of one of the very best board games around.

Avalon Hill

Betrayal at House on the Hill is a genuine phenomenon, a beloved board game that is right up there with the classics. With dozens of scenarios included, the game can be played over and over with different objectives each time. Whether it ends in cooperative survival or a sneaky mid-game twist, Betrayal at House on the Hill can keep a gaming group entertained for months on end.

With its D&D-themed spin-off, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, and Betrayal Legacy adding to the franchise, now is a better time than ever to see where Betrayal first started out. Grab the base game today, and you’ll soon be seeking out as many Betrayal games as you can get your hands on.

