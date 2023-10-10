The Robin Hood-themed Prime Day deal is a guaranteed steal

You don’t want to miss out on this Prime Day board game deal, which has seen Sheriff of Nottingham drop to less than half its usual price.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are in full swing, and several popular and acclaimed board games are going for much cheaper than usual. Among them is Sheriff of Nottingham, a well-renowned game of social bluffing and resource gathering.

The Sheriff of Nottingham discount is one of the best options this Prime Day, with over half the game’s regular price stolen away. This 55% discount has seen the game’s price drop from $39.99 to just $17.99. You’d be right in thinking that Sheriff of Nottingham has probably never been this cheap before. This is the lowest price that Prime has ever offered the game at, and it’s well worth picking up as a result.

CMON

There are more great board games to collect and play than ever in 2023. Board game players are riding a wave of excellent recent releases, but the enduring popularity of Sheriff of Nottingham proves that there’s always room to return to the classics. If you’ve heard good things about Sheriff of Nottingham, or have even a passing interest in board games, you owe it to yourself to check out this Prime Day deal.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.