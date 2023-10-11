Save hundreds with these RTX 40-series gaming PC Prime Day deals

Want to jump into PC gaming or need a complete overhaul? These two Spider-Man-themed PCs on sale during Amazon Prime Day will be a great fit.

We’re in a Spider-Man glut right now. Between Across the Spider-Verse, Zeb Wells‘ latest attempt at a comic run, and the third Insomniac game coming, can you cram any more Spider-people in?

We hope so, because if you’re after a PC deal this October Prime Day, then you’re in luck. As long as you’re not a Sinister Six sympathizer. These two Spider-Man-themed PCs are 15% off and sport some great specs for the price they’re clocking in at.

Swing into PC gaming with style

These Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-themed machines sport either a 4070 or a 4060 Ti. Both come with an AMD 7600X CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. With all these parts onboard, we wouldn’t expect you to upgrade for at least another few years, making this a perfect investment.

Once it is time to upgrade, you’ll be able to work off the same motherboard thanks to the AM5 platform. AMD’s latest CPU models will continue to use AM5 for the foreseeable future. That RTX 4060 Ti or 4070 GPU will also be a killer part as well, with DLSS 3 onboard making games run much, much smoother.

Building these yourself would probably still come to the same price once you factor in delivery and the varying prices across the web. However, if you’re just starting out or need a total overhaul, you can do much worse than these two options.

