Return to the MTG world that started it all with this Prime Day Dominaria deal

At a whopping 43% discount, this Prime Day MTG bundle deal combines the game’s past and future and will allow you to stock up on dozens of powerful cards for cheap.

Magic: The Gathering bargains tend to be plentiful on Prime Day, and this October’s is no exception. There are deals ranging from collector boosters to Commander decks. And with a 43% discount, this Dominaria United set bundle is right up there with the best of them.

Down to $25.99 from $45.20, this set bundle is almost half off. This marks the biggest discount that the Dominaria United set bundle has ever seen on Amazon! If any cards from the set interest you at all, this is the best time there’s ever been to get ahold of this bundle and crack some packs.

WOTC

As the true kicking-off point of the Phyrexian War, Dominaria United is one of the most crucial MTG sets in recent memory. Exceptionally rare, powerful, and costly cards like Sheoldred the Apocalypse can be found in this set, and they can completely revolutionize how you build your next deck.

Even if you have no interest in Magic’s overarching story, this set is loaded with excellent options that can be added to existing decks or serve as the lynchpin for a brand-new one. From Commander to Standard, Modern, and beyond, Dominaria United has something for everyone and every format.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Browse all the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.