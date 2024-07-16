The fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons has been around for a decade, yet one sourcebook stands out as the most influential of its kind. This book is Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything and it’s just received a major discount in Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

D&D 5E is more beginner-friendly than previous editions of the game and is considered extremely well-balanced. This isn’t to say that it’s perfect, as players have managed to poke a few holes in the rules, while some classes, races, and spells were often cited as being far too weak compared to their contemporaries.

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything gave D&D 5E a much-needed update, and it’s now available for 42% off during the Prime Day sales.

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything changed D&D and Baldur’s Gate 3 for the better

Wizards of the Coast Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything completely reworked the D&D race/class rules

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is the best D&D 5E sourcebook for many reasons, chief among them being the changes to character creation. In the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook and the pre-Tasha’s books, nearly every race had a fixed stat bonus. This meant that anyone playing a Half-Orc added +2 to their Strength and +1 to their Constitution at level 1.

The problem with this system is that it discourages players from picking certain race/class combos. To use the Half-Orc as an example, a player wanting to play a Wizard would have no use for the Strength bonus, as they won’t be using melee weapons. This means anyone with a great idea for a Half-Orc Wizard character is playing someone who isn’t as well optimized as someone playing an Elf Wizard.

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything changed this by giving every character a +2 and a +1 to any stat the player chooses. This was a major update that drastically improved the game, making every race and class combo viable.

Not only did these rules become official in all following D&D products, but they were also added to Baldur’s Gate 3 once the game left early access. This gave computer game players the freedom to create any kind of amazing Tav or Dark Urge that they want, without being restricted by archaic rule restrictions.

Tasha’s Cauldron gave classes & parties a much-needed boost

Wizards of the Coast Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything introduced Patron rules, giving parties a reason to work together

Racial stat bonuses aside, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is the only official D&D sourcebook to add a whole new class to the game, in the form of Artificer. This class was initially introduced in the Eberron campaign book, but Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything brought them into the D&D multiverse as a whole.

The Artificer is an unusual class, one that merges magic, warfare, and machinery into one skillset. With this class, you can make everything from a D&D Iron Man to a Power Rangers-style warrior. You can even make guns and robots to aid you in a fight.

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything also added tons of amazing subclasses to D&D, including psionic ones that let characters use mental abilities to decimate foes.

Some of the standouts include the Path of Wild Magic Barbarian (a favorite of Karlach players in Baldur’s Gate 3), Circle of Wildifre Druid (has amazing healing & offensive capabilities), Soulknife Rogue (lets you play as Psylocke from the X-Men), and the Bladesinger Wizard (maybe the best magic & melee subclass in the game.)

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything also represents the power creep shift in Feats, with pretty much all of the ones in the book outstripping the options in the Player’s Handbook. The standouts include Fey Touched and Shadow Touched, giving you free spells and stat points.

For the DMs, there are also the Patron rules, which give characters a higher authority figure to answer to, such as a monarch or a lich. This is a great way to introduce new players to the game, as it provides an instant framework for a party to work together and not be disruptive.

Setting the stage for the next evolution of D&D

Wizards of the Coast Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything introduced changes that are being made official in the new D&D books

A trio of updated D&D 5E core rulebooks are coming soon, with the new Player’s Handbook launching on September 17, 2024. This will feature completely updated rules for the game, and no book was more influential than Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything.

Not only are the racial stat bonus rules from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything in the new Player’s Handbook, but also many of the subclasses, including the psionic ones. The spells introduced in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything are also becoming part of the cores, especially the summoning monster spells, which are seen as huge upgrades over the ones in the 2014 rules.

If you want to get a taste of the future of D&D, then check out Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, as this was the book that laid the path for what’s to come. The rules and additions introduced here will make the next iteration of the game feel familiar, and will drastically improve your game.

