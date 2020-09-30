Dexerto announces hiring of Adam Fitch as Business Content Lead

30 September 2020, London, UK: Today, Dexerto, the leading voice in esports and gaming, announced that esports and gaming journalist Adam Fitch will join the team as Business Content Lead at the group’s flagship website, Dexerto.com.

Over the past several years Fitch has established himself by breaking news and offering detailed reporting on the business aspects of esports which led him to be a 2020 finalist for Esports Awards and win UK Esports Awards’ Reporter of the Year in 2019.

Fitch will play a key role building out Dexerto’s business coverage vertical in the esports, streamer and gaming space. Alongside editorial, he will be launching a new podcast focused on endemic organizations, agencies and brands to discuss the innerworkings, evolutions and strategies that are pushing the space forward.

On joining Dexerto, Fitch said, “It’s an honour joining Dexerto to deliver leading esports business coverage, an area I’ve been focused on for a couple of years now. There’s a colossal opportunity to make esports fans care about the business side more than ever, especially through increased accessibility, transparency, and storytelling.”

Mike Kent, Co-Founder and Director of Content at Dexerto, added, “We’re very excited to welcome Adam to the Dexerto content team. He brings a wealth of industry intelligence to our group and we’re going to give him the access and resources he needs to elevate his coverage of the business side of the industry. This move further cements our position as the number one esports coverage website in the world, and shows our commitment to the space”.

The addition of Fitch follows several recent key hires for Dexerto after Richard Lewis joined as Editor-at-Large and Ken Olsen joined as Director of Creative Strategy earlier this year, all who have been instrumental in elevating Dexerto's position as the market leader in esports and gaming coverage.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the preeminent destination for esports, gaming, and digital culture for over 20MM unique monthly visitors, is an award-winning digital media organization, production house, and creative strategy provider. Reaching tens of millions of young adults every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has experienced meteoric growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts its headquarters in London, with offices in the US and France, and content creators in eight different countries around the world.

Invited by leagues and publishers to cover more than 50 major events annually, Dexerto is the premier source for everything esports and gaming-related.

To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Dexerto, or contact [email protected].