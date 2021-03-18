Dexerto acquires leading gaming and esports newsletter Weekly.gg

March 18, 2020, London, UK: Today, Dexerto, the defining voice in esports and gaming, announces that it has acquired leading industry newsletter, Weekly.gg.

Since its launch in early 2019, Weekly.gg has provided informative, yet concise, industry-wide coverage to those both inside and outside of gaming. While launching with an esports-heavy approach, the newsletter naturally aligned with Dexerto’s own content approach by shifting to focus on gaming with esports being treated as an important faction of the larger industry.

Designed to be read within 5-7 minutes, Weekly.gg is like a personal companion for industry veterans and newcomers alike, explaining the important developments across gaming and esports in a casual tone with no filler.

“We’re always looking for ways to bolster our industry-defining content offering,” said Mike Kent, Co-founder and Director of Content at Dexerto. “When the opportunity arose to work alongside Franco with Weekly.gg, undoubtedly the leader in gaming and esports newsletters, it made complete sense to us at Dexerto. Keeping in line with our wide-reaching coverage, Weekly.gg’s expansive offering, which is expertly prepared with brevity in mind, will reach new levels moving forward.”

Franco Rivas, founder of Weekly.gg, added: “I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Dexerto and keep writing Weekly.gg for them. It’s an honour to be able to work with such talented people in the space. Their take on gaming and media is similar to mine, we’ll connect very well. Weekly.gg subscribers should get hyped, because we’re about to take this project to the next level.”

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the preeminent destination for esports, gaming, and digital culture for over 20MM unique monthly visitors, is an award-winning digital media organization, production house, and creative strategy provider. Reaching tens of millions of young adults every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has experienced meteoric growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts its headquarters in London, with offices in the US and France, and content creators in eight different countries around the world.

Invited by leagues and publishers to cover more than 50 major events annually, Dexerto is the premier source for everything esports and gaming-related.

To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or contact [email protected].