Zygarde Trainers get a boost with pro Pokemon Go tips

Legendary Pokemon work very differently in Pokemon Go compared to mainline titles like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The mobile masterpiece is all about catching, and as most players know, Trainers can only power up their Pokemon by catching more of the same type and earning Candy.

Where this gets tough is with Legendary Pokemon, as while some can be battled repeatedly in Raids, they are some tough foes. Plus, other Pokemon don’t even appear in Raids, and can only be encountered once. The cell Pokemon Zygrade is a prime example, and it makes it very tough to train this beast.

This has been called out in a Reddit post after a Pokemon Go player shared that while Trainers can set a Legendary Pokemon as their Buddy and then walk to earn Candy, it’s likely going to take them a small miracle to walk the distance needed to fully train their Legendary catch.

The author posted a picture of their Zygarde, with a relatively low CP of 989, and the comment, “I don’t wanna walk 5360KM to level this guy up.” It seems they did the math, roughly figuring out just how far they’d have to walk with Zygarde as their Buddy to earn the Candy needed, and it’s almost “like walking from NYC to LA.”

Luckily other players are jumping into the rescue, and these tips can apply to any other Trainers who want to power up a Legendary Pokemon with no Raids in sight. This is especially helpful for Pokemon like Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, as their moes have Adventure Effects and cost even more Candy.

Discussing tips to get this distance down, one comment mentions the helpful Poffin item and says, “with constant puffin uptime you only need to walk 2680km.” Though this is still a huge distance, as one person jokes about adding, “So walk from L.A. to Chicago, easy.”

The next best solution seems to be Raids and Rare Candy, which can be transformed into Candy for any catch in Pokemon Go. Explaining this, a comment says, “Every rare candy is 20km off the total. Make a great league team to farm candy early on, do 1 star raids around you, and 3 star when you have decent counters.”

“Get rare candies from raids. Even 3 rare candies from 1 raid replaces 60 km of walking, which is more than I get in a week” explains somebody else, backing up the usefulness of Pokemon Go Raids. Then they add, “Also if you can’t do raids, you can get a ton of rare candies from PvP.”

Whether you want to earn rewards to power up your Zygarde, or just learn more about the next few months of Pokemon Go, be sure to check out our guides covering Pokemon Go Shares Skies, as well as the Go Battle League, and the upcoming Goomy Community Day.