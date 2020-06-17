Zeraora has come to Pokemon Sword and Shield - special Shiny bonus revealed

The Isle of Armor DLC is finally playable but that wasn't the only big news from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Zeraora has also made its way to the Galar region!

Starting right now until June 28, 16:59 PDT (to be precise), Zeraora will be appearing in Max Raid Battles. Much like Mewtwo from the 2020 Pokemon Day, you won't be able to capture it, though.

Instead you will simply try to defeat it and if successful you won't be given any PokeBalls to even try and capture the Gen 7 Mythical Pokemon. However, if one million or more trainers manage to defeat Zeraora, then every single one of them will be able to claim this mythical monster via Pokemon Home.

Should more than one million trainers defeat the Thunderclap Pokemon, then there will be a further bonus available. For every 100,000 trainers that defeat Zeraora after the first million, any trainer that has taken part will get a piece of Armorite Ore.

The maximum number of Armorite Ore a trainer can obtain is 10. This will be achieved when two million trainers defeat the Mythical species that was first introduced in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

How to claim Shiny Zeraora and Armorite Ore

Both of these will be available to claim when the event concludes on June 28, 17:00 PDT. You'll be able to do so until July 6, 16:59 PDT.

Providing one million trainers defeat Zeraora and you deposit a Pokemon to Pokemon Home or move a Pokemon to Sword and Shield from Home (between now and July 6, 16:59 PDT), then you can claim your rewards via the Mystery Gifts menu. Shiny Zeraora will be gifted via the mobile device version of Pokemon Home.

It seems somewhat of a random bonus given the Isle of Armor DLC also releases today. It's even more random that you can't catch its normal form – yet everyone could potentially have a Shiny Zeraora! Not that Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers will be complaining of course...