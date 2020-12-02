Logo
Pokemon

Zarude is finally in Pokemon Sword & Shield and players are “terrified”

Published: 2/Dec/2020 23:11

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Zarude from Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players finally getting their hands on Zarude have found the Mythical monster to be “terrifying.” The Dark/Grass-type’s animations in the Wild Area are nightmare fuel.

To celebrate the upcoming Pokemon movie The Secrets of the Jungle, new Mythical ‘mon Zarude was introduced to Sword & Shield. The Dark/Grass-type Legendary plays a major role in the feature length film.

While the character technically made its debut in the RPG months back, many players around the world are only now getting the monster in November. However, some have found one aspect of the character to be unsettling, to say the least.

Some Pokemon Trainers are freaked out by Zarude

Zarude was first revealed back in February, before officially releasing in Sword & Shield in August. Japanese fans who pre-ordered tickets for the film were given a code to redeem the Mythical creature in the Switch title.

However, now that the character has made its debut in Europe, fans have been discovering that the character’s model is kind of creepy. One player uploaded a clip to Reddit, and exclaimed, “So i got the Zarude code from my local GAME and for the love of Arceus i wouldn’t wanna see it running at my at night.”

The video shows the gigantic Simian lunging towards the player as they run around the snowy region of The Crown Tundra. Its wiry arms snapping towards the ground only add to how unsettling the animation is.

So i got the Zarude code from my local GAME and for the love of Arceus i wouldn’t wanna see it running at my at night xD from PokemonSwordAndShield

While fans found the character’s design a bit scary back in February, seeing the monkey hurdling towards you is a sight to behold. One Trainer, reacting to the post, wrote, “Oh my goodness that is terrifying!”

Pokemon players react to Zarude video posted on reddit.

Sword & Shield players shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, such as one person who uploaded a screenshot from their game, and said, “Zarude’s run animation is terrifying.”

Pokemon Sword & Shield player uploads screenshot of Zarude running.

Whether you find the ‘mon creepy or not, Zarude is heavily featured in the upcoming Pokemon movie Secrets of The Jungle. At the time of writing, the movie does not have a release date for North America – though watch this space.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest grossing title in the entire franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.