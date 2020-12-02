Zarude is finally in Pokemon Sword & Shield and players are “terrified”

Pokemon Sword & Shield players in Europe are finally getting their hands on Zarude and have found the Mythical monster to be “terrifying.” The Dark/Grass-type’s animations in the Wild Area are nightmare fuel.

To celebrate the upcoming Pokemon movie The Secrets of the Jungle, new Mythical ‘mon Zarude was introduced to Sword & Shield in Europe. The Dark/Grass-type Legendary plays a major role in the feature length film.

While the character technically made its debut in the RPG months back, many players are only now getting the monster in November. However, some have found one aspect of the character to be unsettling, to say the least.

Some Pokemon Trainers are freaked out by Zarude

Zarude was first revealed back in February, before officially releasing in Sword & Shield in August. Japanese fans who pre-ordered tickets for the film were given a code to redeem the Mythical creature in the Switch title.

However, now that the character has made its debut in Europe, fans have been discovering that the character’s model is kind of creepy. One player uploaded a clip to Reddit, and exclaimed, “So i got the Zarude code from my local GAME and for the love of Arceus i wouldn’t wanna see it running at my at night.”

The video shows the gigantic Simian lunging towards the player as they run around the snowy region of The Crown Tundra. Its wiry arms snapping towards the ground only add to how unsettling the animation is.

While fans found the character’s design a bit scary back in February, seeing the monkey hurdling towards you is a sight to behold. One Trainer, reacting to the post, wrote, “Oh my goodness that is terrifying!”

Sword & Shield players shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, such as one person who uploaded a screenshot from their game, and said, “Zarude’s run animation is terrifying.”

Whether you find the ‘mon creepy or not, Zarude is heavily featured in the upcoming Pokemon movie Secrets of The Jungle. At the time of writing, the movie does not have a release date for North America – though watch this space.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest grossing title in the entire franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.