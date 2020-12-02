Logo
Zarude is finally in Pokemon Sword & Shield and players are “terrified”

Published: 2/Dec/2020 23:11 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 12:44

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Zarude from Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players in Europe are finally getting their hands on Zarude and have found the Mythical monster to be “terrifying.” The Dark/Grass-type’s animations in the Wild Area are nightmare fuel.

To celebrate the upcoming Pokemon movie The Secrets of the Jungle, new Mythical ‘mon Zarude was introduced to Sword & Shield in Europe. The Dark/Grass-type Legendary plays a major role in the feature length film.

While the character technically made its debut in the RPG months back, many players are only now getting the monster in November. However, some have found one aspect of the character to be unsettling, to say the least.

Some Pokemon Trainers are freaked out by Zarude

Zarude was first revealed back in February, before officially releasing in Sword & Shield in August. Japanese fans who pre-ordered tickets for the film were given a code to redeem the Mythical creature in the Switch title.

However, now that the character has made its debut in Europe, fans have been discovering that the character’s model is kind of creepy. One player uploaded a clip to Reddit, and exclaimed, “So i got the Zarude code from my local GAME and for the love of Arceus i wouldn’t wanna see it running at my at night.”

The video shows the gigantic Simian lunging towards the player as they run around the snowy region of The Crown Tundra. Its wiry arms snapping towards the ground only add to how unsettling the animation is.

So i got the Zarude code from my local GAME and for the love of Arceus i wouldn’t wanna see it running at my at night xD from PokemonSwordAndShield

While fans found the character’s design a bit scary back in February, seeing the monkey hurdling towards you is a sight to behold. One Trainer, reacting to the post, wrote, “Oh my goodness that is terrifying!”

Pokemon players react to Zarude video posted on reddit.

Sword & Shield players shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, such as one person who uploaded a screenshot from their game, and said, “Zarude’s run animation is terrifying.”

Pokemon Sword & Shield player uploads screenshot of Zarude running.

Whether you find the ‘mon creepy or not, Zarude is heavily featured in the upcoming Pokemon movie Secrets of The Jungle. At the time of writing, the movie does not have a release date for North America – though watch this space.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest grossing title in the entire franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.

Top 20 Pokemon that can learn the most TM & HM moves

Published: 4/Dec/2020 1:26

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Mew from the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

With the October release of the Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC The Crown Tundra, there are close to 900 ‘mons in existence. However, only a few of them can learn a wide variety of TM & HMs. Here are the top 20 monsters who can learn the most moves. 

When Game Freak debuted Pokemon back in 1996, the RPG only featured 151 monsters for players to catch. It’s mind blowing to think that decades later, the series has now spanned eight generations, and has close to 900 characters in 2020.

While many of the monsters hold a special place in our hearts, let’s face it – some are better than others. Here are 20 monsters who can learn the most moves – and the number one pick may surprise you.

Screenshot of Pokemon promotion featuring Mew.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
One Pokemon can learn more moves than the rest.

Which Pokemon can learn the most moves?

Considering how massive the national Pokedex has become, narrowing down this list is no easy feat. Not to mention the insane amount of TM & HMs there are, as well as their restrictions and limitations they have to specific species.

Coming up at the top is Gen I’s Mew. While the Mythical Psychic-type creature is small, it actually has the largest versatility. The adorable creature can learn an astonishing 249 moves – which is absolutely insane!

Even more impressive, is that it nearly doubles the second place runner-up ‘mon, Clefable, who is at 146. Interestingly, Normal-type ‘mon claimed six out of the 20 spots, with Psychic & Fairy making up the other largest chunk. Below is the overall ranking. (Note: Rank 9 and 17 were ties, and not listed in any particular order)

  • 1: Mew (249 moves)
  • 2: Clefable (146)
  • 3: Clefairy (142)
  • 4: Mewtwo (138)
  • 5: Gallade (135)
  • 6: Blissey (133)
  • 7: Arceus (132)
  • 8: Wigglytuff (131)
  • 9: Chansey (130)
  • 10: Nidoking (130)
  • 11: Nidoqueen (130)
  • 12: Rhyperior (130)
  • 13: Alolan Raichu (128)
  • 14: Rhydon (127)
  • 15: Jigglypuff (125)
  • 16: Slowking (124)
  • 17: Charizard (122)
  • 18: Snorlax (122)
  • 19: Togekiss (122)
  • 20: Dragonite (119)
Screenshot of Mew in Pokemon Red & Blue from 1996.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The 1996 ‘mon still reigns supreme eight generations later.

While Trainers will ultimately choose their team based on ‘mon they love, it’s still interesting to see which characters can actually learn the most given the RPG’s wide assortment of HMs & TMs.

Hardcore fans of the series might not be too surprised by Mew taking the #1 spot, as its lore has always stated that it’s made up from the DNA of all other Pokemon. Its ability to take on that many moves is actually quite fitting.