xQc reveals valuable Pokemon TCG collection with Base Set Charizard & more rare cards

Popular Twitch streamer xQc showed off his physical Pokemon TCG collection to his viewers, wowing them with valuable cards that many collectors are desperate to chase.

xQc has been busy delving into Pokemon TCG Pocket, the latest free to play mobile game that is taking the world by storm. While it’s fun collecting the digital versions of the game’s iconic monsters and battling with the best decks, nothing beats owning the physical version of those prized promos.

Like most kids during the 90s and early 2000s, xQc was fond of collecting Pokemon cards – in fact, the streamer’s collection is pretty impressive. Not only does it feature cards from the original 151 sets, but also promotional event cards as well.

However, out of the entirety of his collection, the streamer’s most prized card is the highly sought-after Charizard card. “This card was exposed to the air for like a fraction of a second, and never saw the air ever again. It’s double-wrapped, which people tell you not to do but I did that 20 years ago.”

Despite the good condition his Charizard appears to be in, xQc did note how the border of his card is rather poor, so this could impact the sale price of it if he wanted to sell.

Timestamp 1:35

After all, an original Charizard card can sell for thousands of dollars depending on the edition and overall condition. The next card on xQc’s list is Ancient Mew, a card that was famously given out to those who attended screenings of Pokémon the Movie 2000: The Power of One.

While it’s not nearly as valuable as Charizard (around $50), Ancient Mew is still a nice promo card to have in your collection. The streamer also revealed that he used to have first-edition Jungle set and Team Rocket expansion set. The latter is notable for the Dark Charizard and Dark Blastoise cards, which sell for around $50 to $100.

While xQc didn’t reveal whether he plans to sell his Pokemon card collection, it’s clear that he is still a fan of the trading card game especially when it comes to collecting those ever-popular rares.

