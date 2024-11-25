xQc reveals best Pokemon TCG Pocket cards after maxing out daily Poke Gold pulls

Popular streamer xQc has revealed the best pulls he’s gotten from Pokemon TCG Pocket, wowing fans with his ex and alternate art cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket features a plethora of Rare and Promo cards, extremely powerful meta decks, and plenty of events to take part in. The free-to-play mobile game has proven so popular that it smashed a major milestone – earning $12 million mere days after release.

It’s clear the card-collecting app has captured both new players and long-time Pokemon fans alike, and even xQc has been busy delving in. The streamer recently showcased his best pulls from the game, sharing the most coveted cards he’s unlocked so far.

xQc shares best Pokemon TCG Pocket pulls

Before pulling, xQc purchased 1,751 Poke Gold – the equivalent of around $199.98. He then used 720 Poke Gold (daily cap) to purchase 12 of the 10-pack pulls. While the streamer didn’t get any so-called “god packs”, he did get some meta cards that are perfect for online battles.

The first noteworthy mention is the powerful Starmie ex, which he got in his first ten pulls. Starmie ex has been tearing up the meta and is featured in our best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks list, thanks to its lack of retreat cost and two energy attack that deals a massive 90 damage. Combine this with Misty’s Energy generation, and you have a game-winning card.

Next, xQc pulled two Moltres ex – a strong Fire-type card that can bolster your benched Pokemon with fire Energy. This makes it perfect for powering up heavy hitters like Centiskorch, who deals a massive 130 damage but requires four energy. There’s also Arcanine ex as well, which deals 10 less damage but needs one less energy.

Timestamp of 0:15

However, it was the Gengar ex card that sparked the biggest reaction from xQc, and rightfully so. This powerful ex card’s Ability (Shadowy Spellband), stops your opponent from using Support Cards while it’s in play. This means they can’t use game-winning cards like Sabrina, Giovanni, Erika, or the OP Misty card.

Speaking of Misty, xQc managed to pull the most broken combo card in the game – the ever OP Misty+Articuno ex. This OP combination can win you games in just a single if you manage to luck out on the coin flip.

So, all in all, xQc managed to snag some meta prize cards and could easily make some powerful meta decks. However, he still didn’t manage to beat this player’s “god pack” of all illustration rares.