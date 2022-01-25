xQc has one big Pokemon Legends Arceus concern he thinks will ‘make or break’ game

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of many passionate gamers looking forward to Pokemon Legends Arceus, but he has one major concern that he thinks will ‘make or break’ the game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus, the next installment in the ever-popular video game series, is taking the world by storm in the lead-up to its release. Fans are talking about everything from its graphics and gameplay to drastic changes from previous titles, and more.

After watching the latest trailer live on stream, the juicer warlord himself joined in the discussion, too.

He has high hopes for the game but admitted he’s concerned that it might be too linear, which he believes could make it “boring.”

“It seems like they took some of the qualities that worked to refresh the Zelda series, and they think it’s going to help refresh the Pokemon series,” he said. “You know what? I don’t mind them trying something.”

He explained that with the Pokemon series, people often complain that it’s always the same game. So, he’s glad they tried something new. “Literally, it’s the best thing they can do. What else are they going to do?”

But he still has one major concern about the gameplay design. “I just hope that they don’t make it as linear and boring as it could be. I hope they make it more freestyle. I think people will enjoy that.”

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set to release on January 28. Only then will we know if xQc’s major concern becomes a reality.

But regardless of what he thinks, Pokemon fans are still looking forward to experiencing the series in a whole new way.

