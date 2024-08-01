X-ray scans of booster packs are being sold to Pokemon card collectors

Pokemon card collectors are paying a premium for X-ray scans of sealed Pokemon TCG booster packs to examine the contents without actually opening them.

Buying a new booster pack of Pokemon cards is always an inherent risk, given that each pack is completely random. As such, part of the fun of collecting Pokemon cards is finding rare pulls, such as Shiny’s, that have a low chance of being found within a booster pack.

Pokemon Booster packs from the late 1990s, especially if unopened, sell for huge prices because they could hide an original Charizard or Pikachu card, some of the highest-selling Pokemon cards ever.

However, the future of Pokemon TCG collections is now being threatened due to the emergence of X-ray scanning technology, which is being used to identify what cards are hidden inside unopened booster packs.

Pokemon TCG YouTuber ‘okJLUV‘ uploaded a video discussing X-ray scanning technology for booster packs. During the video, the YouTuber highlighted a recent case study conducted by Industrial Inspection & Consulting, which has now become a major talking point among trading card collectors.

While the company is best known for offering industrial CT scanning services to test machine components and other products, its new case study also included examining unopened Pokemon booster packs.

The company was able to use 2-D X-ray technology to recreate a 3D structure, in this case, Pokemon booster packs, while then looking through the interior of the object.

Following this initial test, II&C scanned real sealed Pokemon booster packs and booster kits, where they were “able to extract the shape of the Pokemon due to slight density differences in the cards and foils.”

The success of the case study and okJLUV’s mention of it in their YouTube video has led to the company receiving “endless requests to scan packs and kits from collectors, investors, and card stores.”

Currently, the company charges a minimum of $75 to x-ray scan one booster pack.

Pokemon TCG has not yet commented on the emergence of scanning technology for unopened booster packs, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if that changes.