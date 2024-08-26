Worst Pokemon of all time manages to solo Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet aren’t exactly difficult games to begin with, which might be why they were conquered using the worst ‘mon in the entire franchise, and we’re not even talking about Magikarp for a change.

One of the easiest Pokemon to carry you through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Slaking. This Pokemon has the terrible Truant Ability, causing it to waste every other turn.

Slaking makes up for its downsides with amazing stats, the chance to burn the Loafing Around turn by using a charging move, and its Tera Type making it even stronger.

The same cannot be said for its first form, Slakoth, which has all the negatives and none of the positives. Slakoth is still burdened with the Truant Ability while lacking the amazing stat pool of its final iteration.

A user on Reddit proved that even the lowly Slakoth could complete the Gen 9 games, albeit following a lot of prep.

“This is what Pokémon is about. The Pokémon never matters, it’s how much you love it,” one user wrote, while another said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone use Slakoth to carry the game. This is awesome! Congrats!”

When asked about how they accomplished this task, the OP said “Whatever physical attacking move would have the best type advantage for the next/current major battle, Bulk Up, Amnesia, and Slack Off.” This means they used a heavy stat boost strategy to secure victory.

Not only did the OP complete the three Pokemon Scarlet & Violet story routes and beat Champion Geeta, but they also finished both DLCs, proving that Slakoth has what it takes to beat whatever Gen 9 throws at it.

The Pokemon Company/ObviouslyLulu Even the mighty Geeta fell to Slakoth

The Slakoth was also boosted by an Eviolite, which empowers Pokemon that can still evolve. It also benefitted from Gen 9’s Terastallization mechanic, as its Normal Tera Type strengthened its regular arsenal.

It’s possible to finish most Pokemon games with a single level 99 Pokemon, even if it’s just Magikarp or Feebas. Slakoth might be the hardest one to do this with, though, due to losing turns to Truant, so this player should be commended for taking the lazy sloth to the top.