“Worst Pokemon card” ruins the Stellar Miracle hype for players

Pokemon TCG collectors are never shy about sharing their thoughts on a new card type or aesthetic, and a handful of golden cards from Stellar Miracle have become a source of online debate.

If a Pokemon fan is talking about golden cards, they typically mean Hyper Rares for English sets or Ultra Rares for Japanese sets. These cards are among some of the most commonly faked online and they have a fairly divisive aesthetic, too. Some love them, some despise them.

When snaps of the golden cards from Stellar Miracle were unveiled to the community on release day, players were split down the middle. Popping up in a lively fan debate, some felt that the cards were striking and others compared them to fake “golden plate” cards that torment the community.

Fans say Stellar Miracle golden Pokemon cards look “absolutely hideous”

The Pokemon Company Terapagos (133/102) Ultra Rare Pokemon card.

Content creator BrayshGaming shared pictures of the Stellar Tera-type Terapagos and Galvantula cards with the community, asking people to chime in with their thoughts. Pokemon TCG collectors in the replies did not disappoint, picking the cards apart in the replies.

One disappointed fan replied, sharing, “I’m an SAR fanboy – but these are a hard no for me.” Others compared them to fake “golden plate” cards that are often sold as proxies or dupes online.

Another agreed, reposting the images and saying, “Galvantula looks sick, but does anyone else think this Terapagos looks like one of those fake “art cards” you see on eBay or Etsy?”

In a similar post on X about the Stellar Terapagos ex in particular, a disappointed Pokemon TCG collector lamented, “I’m sorry, but this ain’t it fam lol. This card looks awful. Looks fake lol.”

Another simply dubbed it “absolutely hideous.”

Not everyone was disappointed by the sparkly cards, though. One excited fan declared, “THIS IS THE BEST SET OF ALL TIME YEEEEEEOWCH” and another jokingly chimed in, “Now this is what I call gold and also what I call me going broke lol.”

Whether you’re a fan of golden Pokemon cards or not, it’s worth having a look at the Stellar Miracle expansion set. This Japanese set features some striking cards in a variety of aesthetics and they hold the potential to be valuable down the road, too.