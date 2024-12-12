Will Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex packs still be available after Mythical Island Drops?

Pokemon TCG Pocket has announced exciting news for players, with the reveal of a new card expansion called Mythical Island. The Mew ex-focused set will debut new Supporters, Items, and Pokemon, but what will this mean for Genetic Apex?

Pokemon TCG Pocket has reached 60 Million downloads since its launch in late October 2024. A dedicated playerbase has been working towards completing the first card set, Genetic Apex, while building powerful decks for PvP and event battles.

To celebrate this success, Mythical Islands will debut on December 17, 2024, adding a new card list for players to collect. However, trainers are concerned that Genetic Apex will be retired, leaving those still finishing the card list anxious. Thankfully, there’s nothing to worry about.

Will Genetic Apex end when Mythical Island drops?

No, Genetic Apex will not end when Mythical Island debuts in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The new expansion is part of the Genetic Apex umbrella, much like how the Pikachu, Charizard and Mewtwo boosters all have their own card lists and drop rates.

The new set won’t be as big as the combined packs for the original boosters, but it will contain Meta-changing new ex and Trainer cards that will add much-needed diversity to the decks dominating the battle arenas.

Currently, there is no information on how long Genetic Apex will be the focus of Pokemon TCG Pocket, but players should continue to collect as many cards from the original sets as possible. Pokemon TCG Pocket is technically a Gacha, and once the Genetic Apex expansion is traded out for a new over-arching set, it could be a while before players have the chance to revisit powerful cards like Mewtwo ex and Charizard ex.

Despite this, it looks like Genetic Apex and Mythical Island will be here until at least January 2025, ensuring at least a few more weeks at minimum to get the secret Mew card or the best rare cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.