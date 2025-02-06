“Wild” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Torchic detail discovered after 2 years

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have only now discovered an easily missed Torchic detail despite the game being over two years old.

First released in 2022, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the newest entry in the mainline franchise and still offers surprising and new hidden details, with one particular “wild” Torchic detail has amazed community members.

In a Reddit thread, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player questioned why “every Torchic has a black pixel next to its tail.”

Given all the visual issues Scarlet & Violet had a launch, including players falling straight through the game’s map, the concern that there are still bugs has a strong precedence.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Torchic detail shocks players

In the included image, a small black dot is visible on the back of the Generation 3 fire-type starter. While the initial poster believed this to be a “mistake,” there’s actually a much deeper meaning behind it and something plenty of Pokemon players have likely never noticed before.

“That’s the sexual dimorphism that exists for Torchic. The females don’t have that dot,” revealed one user.

So, while it may look like some sort of visual glitch, Torchic’s black dot is representative of its sex, a feature that only a few select Pokemon have.

After the truth was revealed, however, other Pokemon players were shocked at this hidden detail and expressed their shock in the thread.

“Oh wow, I learned something today,” wrote one, while another added, “That’s wild, I would’ve never, ever noticed that.”

Male Torchics are generally much more common than females in Scarlet and Violet, so it’s rare to see this cute and fiery Pokemon without the dot on its back. While this distinction is clearly one of the smallest and least obvious in the game, Pokemon has a history of incorporating visually distinctive differences in sex.

For example, male Pikachu have flat tail ends while female counterparts have heart-shaped tail ends. However, some are more obvious, such as female Meowstics with white fur and males with dark blue fur.