Wild Pokemon Go Haunter glitch makes it a fighting-type with special move

Every single Pokemon in Pokemon Go has its own unique traits and moves to take into battle, but this bug puts Haunter on a whole other level.

It’s scary season in Niantic’s popular mobile game, with the Season of Mischief having one big, spooky bump in the road – the Halloween Mischief event.

Broken into two parts, the in-game festivities have put a load more ghost-type Pokemon on people’s radars to complete challenges.

One of the ghost-types you will have to hunt down is Haunter, but don’t get too close or it will dominate you.

Pokemon Go Haunter glitch makes it even scarier

A new Pokemon Go glitch has surfaced in the game and it might be one of the strangest or funniest, the community has ever seen.

If you have ever left a little Castform as your buddy, you might want to think again while the ghosts are appearing.

As seen in a post from user signapple, Haunter can actually grab it by the head.

The reason behind this funny screenshot is unknown, but the chances are that it’s a visual bug – a fairly common occurrence, as trainers will be well aware.

A few other fans sent in their condolences for the victim, beneath the post. One said: “Press F to pay respects,” while another added: “The Haunter is going to toss that poor Castform…”

Based on the firm grip it’s got on the smaller Pokemon, there’s a chance Haunter could perform various wrestling moves, from a vice grip to a full-on chokeslam.

How that fits in with the rest of its moveset, however, is up for debate. Not exactly a ghost-type attack.