Why Raichu doesn't get the love from Pokemon fans that Pikachu does

Raichu is in an awkward position in the world of Pokemon - it is in Pikachu's shadow.

You would have thought the evolution of the world's most famous Pokemon would be a good thing for Raichu. In a way it is, the electric mouse will never be forgotten due to its close ties to Pikachu.

However, it will always be stuck playing second fiddle to the Pokemon cover star. No matter what happens in the future, trainers will always have more love for Pikachu.

That sentiment has remained true for over two decades now but this very discussion has been reignited with a post on Twitter. The Bulbasaur Propaganda account tweeted: "Raichu > Pikachu" which of course led to quick and divisive responses.

Raichu > Pikachu This is it, this is the Tweet. pic.twitter.com/j1qSyR6ZTa — Bulbasaur Propaganda (@BulbaGanda) September 2, 2020

Overall, the tweet was well received showing that there are a contingent of Pokemon fans who agree. This was likely more of a hardcore subset of fans, though.

The more casual fans, which make up most of the fanbase, will instantly see Pikachu as the 'main' Pokemon and have a natural favoritism towards it.

Is Raichu better than Pikachu?

Another tweet attempted to back up the claim that, objectively, Raichu is indeed better than Pikachu. They argued the following:

More freedom to use hold items, unlike Pikachu

Higher speed (110 > Pikachu's 90)

Raichu is bulkier

Has more moves

Alolan Raichu

All of these are fair points. Raichu does have better stats and even has an Alolan form.

Nevertheless, it continues to play a bridesmaid's role. Raichu's predicament is perhaps best summarized by its Pokedex description in Pokemon Ultra Moon.

It says: "Because so many Trainers like the way Pikachu looks, you don't see this Pokemon very often." Apparently, there are some very superficial trainers out there!

Maybe the two could co-star in a movie together where the storyline is about Pikachu receiving all the love. You're welcome Pokemon Company.