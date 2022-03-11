Whiscash weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

If you’re wondering what Whiscash’s weaknesses are in games like Pokemon Go or Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to beat it in no time at all with our list of the best counters.

The dual Water/Ground-type Whiscash first appeared in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire as part of the Hoenn region. It is known in the Pokedex as the Whiskers Pokemon and it evolves from Barboach at Level 30.

Whether you’re playing Pokemon Go or a mainline game like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll need to know Whiscash’s weaknesses and the best counters in order to defeat it.

Whiscash weaknesses in Pokemon

Whiscash is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against the following attack types:

Grass

With only one weakness, Whiscash can be quite difficult to take down under normal circumstances, but if you use Pokemon and moves that have Grass typing, you should be able to defeat it quite easily.

It should also be pointed out that Whiscash actually has a double weakness (4x damage) to Grass, which makes it incredibly vulnerable to a team of strong Grass-type Pokemon.

Whiscash resistances in Pokemon

As a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Whiscash is resistant to the following attack types:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Steel

You should avoid using Pokemon with attacks of these typings when battling Whiscash, as they won’t do much damage at all.

Whiscash is also immune to Electric-type attacks in mainline games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, so don’t even try to use those.

Best counters for Whiscash in Pokemon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Whiscash in different Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Moves Torterra Razor Leaf & Frenzy Plant Roserade Razor Leaf & Grass Knot Tangrowth Vine Whip & Power Whip Leafeon Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade Exeggutor Bullet Seed & Solar Beam Abomasnow Razor Leaf & Energy Ball Venusaur Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant Victreebel Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade

Whiscash can be quite a tricky opponent to defeat, especially as it only has one weakness, but having a team with the right counters should make things a lot easier.

Now you know Whiscash’s weaknesses, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

